Four local residents, who are natives of Ukraine — Anna Panchishak of Carmel, Nelya Hushtyk of Hopewell Junction and Tetyana Shylivska and Lilya Shylivska of Philipstown — raised $4,000 with a bake sale on April 2 outside Foodtown in Cold Spring to send medical supplies to the besieged country. The honey used as the main sweetener for the desserts was imported from Ukraine.