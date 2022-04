Pleads guilty to trading protection for sex

A former Brewster police officer pleaded guilty in federal court on April 8 to protecting two Queens-based prostitution rings in exchange for sex with women recruited from Mexico.

Wayne Peiffer, 48, faces up to 25 years in prison on extortion and bribery charges. He was arrested in December, accused of providing the organizers of the prostitution rings with “advance notice of law enforcement activities and assistance with avoiding detection and apprehension” from 2010 to 2018.

In exchange, prosecutors said, the traffickers brought women to Peiffer for sex, including at the Brewster police station.