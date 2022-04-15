School Trustee Deadlines Loom

Nominating petitions due this month

The Haldane, Garrison and Beacon school districts will each have trustee seats on the May 17 ballot, with nominating petitions due this month. The terms are three years and nominating petitions require signatures from adults who are U.S. citizens and have lived in the district for at least 30 days.

At Haldane, two seats on the five-member board — held by Jen Daly and Sean McNall — will be on the ballot. A candidate packet can be obtained by emailing [email protected]. Petitions with at least 25 signatures are due by Monday (April 18).

In Garrison, two seats on the seven-member board — held by Kent Schacht and Sarah Tormey — will appear on the ballot. Visit gufs.org or call 845-424-3689, ext. 224, for a candidate packet. Petitions with at least 25 signatures are due by Monday (April 18).

In Beacon, four seats on the nine-member board — held by Elissa Betterbid, Meredith Heuer, Antony Tseng and Jasmine Johnson (who resigned on April 1) — will be on the ballot. To receive a candidate packet, contact Kelly Pologe at 845-838-6900, ext. 2032, or by email at [email protected]. Petitions with at least 100 signatures are due by April 27.