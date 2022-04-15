Sheilah Rechtschaffer Show to Open

Gallery will exhibit paintings by late Garrison artist

The Hayes Gallery at the Hammond Museum & Japanese Stroll Garden in North Salem will open a show on Saturday (April 16) of 20 works by Garrison painter Sheilah Rechtschaffer, who died last year. The paintings include selections from her Green in Vietnam and Jazz series.

The museum will host an opening for its 2022 season starting at noon on April 23 with Rechtschaffer’s husband, Bert, playing jazz piano. The gallery is located at 28 Deveau Road and open from noon to 4 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays. See hammondmuseum.org.