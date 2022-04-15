The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
EARTH DAY
MON 18
Climate Can’t Wait Ride & Rally
BEACON
5:15 p.m. Long Dock Park
55 Red Flynn Drive
climatecantwait.org/bike-trek
Meet at the park for a rally and take the ferry at 5:45 p.m. to Newburgh with your bike. Regroup at Safe Harbors Green in Newburgh at 6 p.m., then ride back across the bridge to the Happy Valley Arcade Bar at 296 Main St. Register online. Bikers riding from New York City to Albany for an Earth Day rally will be part of the event. Climate Can’t Wait is a collaboration of more than 40 organizations advocating 12 climate bills before the state Legislature.
WED 20
Climate Change and Gardening
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
In this webinar hosted by the Butterfield Library, Roots and Shoots columnist and garden coach Pamela Doan will discuss ways to adapt gardens to climate change and lower your carbon footprint in the landscape. Free
THURS 21
Regeneration
GARRISON
11 a.m. Via Zoom
garrisoninstitute.org
Paul Hawken, author of Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation, will discuss meaningful ways to help the Earth in this discussion co-sponsored by Tricycle: The Buddhist Review and the Garrison Institute as part of the Pathways to Planetary Health series. Register online. Free
FRI 22
Cold Spring in Bloom
COLD SPRING
3 – 8 p.m. Main Street
It’s a celebration of Earth Day, the blossoming of spring and 176 years of incorporation as a village. Shop Main Street for specials and the answers to a trivia hunt. Organizers include the Tree Advisory Board and the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce. The rain date is SUN 24.
FRI 22
Community Clean-up
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Long Dock Park
55 Flynn Drive
bit.ly/beacon-cleanup-2022
Meet near the kayak rental area to join a 90-minute park and riverfront clean-up organized by the River Valley Guild and Outward Mind.
FRI 22
Gifting and Reciprocity
BEACON
1 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
Henry Kramer, founder of Outward Mind, will lead this workshop about reimagining your relationship with nature, followed by a discussion.
FRI 22
Make T-shirt Bags
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Students ages 7 to 12 are invited to bring a T-shirt that can be upcycled into a bag.
FRI 22
Clothing Swap
BEACON
4 – 5:30 p.m. Drop-off
5:30 – 7 p.m. Browse
The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
The River Valley Guild and Kaitlyn Murray, founder of the upcycled clothing company La Vie Après L’Amour, will host this sustainable way to clean out and update your wardrobe.
SAT 23
Little Stony Point Clean-up
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Meet at the Volunteer Center to clean up the beach, trail or roadside.
SAT 23
It’s a Small World Walks
CORNWALL
10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
100 Muser Drive
Outdoor Discovery Center
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
Naturalists will lead tours focused on insects in the fields, forest and pond. The 90-minute hikes start every half hour.
SAT 23
Earth Day Fair & Farmers’ Market
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D
philipstownfightsdirty.org
Learn about solutions to climate change, including composting, food-scrap recycling, pollinator gardens, climate-friendly lawn practices, zero waste and the lending library at Butterfield Library while getting something repaired at the Repair Cafe. Guided hikes start at 11 a.m.
SAT 23
Artisan Market
BEACON
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/earth-weekend
The River Valley Guild will bring together sustainable artisans from the Hudson Valley to kick off the season. At 1 p.m., there will be a waterfall walk and wander with Outward Mind. Also SUN 24, when there will be a Burying Treasure workshop at 1 p.m. and a closing fire ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
COMMUNITY
SUN 17
Highland Lights
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. The Garrison
2015 Route 9 | highlandlights.org
Participants will wander the paths of the former golf course in a twilight procession of lanterns “to celebrate the ecological reawakening of this spectacular Highlands landscape,” according to organizers. The festivities will end with music, treats and a toast. Free
TUES 19
Breakfast Meeting
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Riverview | 45 Fair St.
coldspringnychamber.com
Learn about the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail and network with other businesses via Zoom or in person at this Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce event. Cost: $10 (free for members and virtual attendance)
TUES 19
Hudson Valley vs. Brooklyn
WAPPINGERS FALLS
7:05 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D | hvrenegades.com
The Renegades, the High-A minor league affiliate of the New York Yankees, open their home season against the Cyclones. ALSO WED 20, THURS 21, FRI 22, SAT 23, SUN 24. Cost: $8 to $20
THURS 21
Public Utilities Law Project Forum
Albany
6 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-562-0888
Learn about your rights when it comes to utility bills at this event co-hosted by Jonathan Jacobson (Beacon), Sandy Galef (Philipstown) and other members of the state Assembly. Call for a link.
FRI 22
Arbor Day Celebration
BEACON
3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. 300 Main St.
The Beacon Tree Advisory Committee will be hosting a tree planting, live music, a raffle and children’s activities.
SAT 23
Chicken Run 5K
FISHKILL
7 a.m. Sharpe Reservation
436 Van Wyck Lake Road
bit.ly/chicken-run-5k
Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the run begins at 9:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m. there will be a reading of Jolene the Disability Awareness Chicken, and raffle winners will be announced. The run will fund the publication of the book and benefit the Foundation for Beacon Schools.
SAT 23
Shredder Day
COLD SPRING
1 – 4 p.m. The Nest | 44 Chestnut St.
coldspringlions.org/shredder
Bring personal and business documents to be disposed of by a certified shredder. Remove paper clips, staples and bindings. Donations are appreciated to support the programs of the Cold Spring Lions Club.
SAT 23
Narcan & Stop the Bleed Training
BEACON
1:30 p.m. Memorial Building
413 Main St. | beaconvac.org
Learn how to administer these lifesaving treatments during a two-hour session. Register by emailing [email protected] by WED 20.
TALKS & TOURS
TUES 19
Is It Possible to Have Healthy People on a Sick Planet?
GARRISON
Noon. Via Zoom | thehastingscenter.org
Gary Cohen, president of Health Care Without Harm, an organization focused on the intersection of health care, climate change and health equity, will discuss those issues with Mildred Solomon, Hastings Center president.
TUES 19
Medicare 101
COLD SPRING
12:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Learn how to sign up, choose a plan and make other choices about Medicare if you’re turning 65 in 2022.
TUES 19
Keeping Your Child Safe from Online Predators
CARMEL
7 p.m. Via Zoom | putnamcac.org
The Child Advocacy Center of Putnam County will host this discussion for parents about internet controls and talking to your child about safety.
FRI 22
Floral Bouquets
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Supplies for Creative Living
143 Main St.
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
Bo Corre will demonstrate how to make lovely spring arrangements. Cost: $55
SAT 23
Learn Apiculture
BREWSTER
1 – 5 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Learn about sustainable beekeeping in this five-part course.
Cost: $125 each, or $525 for all
SUN 24
Small-Space Gardening
PUTNAM VALLEY
1 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange
128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org
Master Gardener Chris Bonura will explain ways to make an impact in gardens of any size.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 16
Easter Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Tots Park
Children younger than 8 are invited to this annual Knights of Columbus event, which was postponed from SAT 9. Bring a basket and a can of food for the Philipstown Food Pantry.
TUES 19
Poem in Your Pocket Workshop
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 2 to 5 will read and discuss poems and write their own.
FRI 22
Make a Rubber Stamp
BEACON
3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Middle and high school students will learn about printmaking and design a stamp to pattern a bandana or tote bag.
FRI 22
Pulled String Art
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Wear old clothes and learn to use paint and string to create artwork. This program is for students in grades 5 or higher.
SAT 23
Poem in Your Pocket Day
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 2 to 12 will read poetry at this open mic.
MUSIC
SAT 16
Jason Gisser Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The soul-rock band will play music from its forthcoming album. Singer and songwriter Rob Cannillo will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 16
Art Thief
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The band, with Sam Smith, Andrew Jordan, Joe Spinelli and Bryan Ponton, will take the stage. Cost: $10
MON 18
Kenny Wessel Trio
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The guitarist will be joined by Dave Ambrosio (bass) and Michael Sarin (drums) for the weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
FRI 22
Ryan Leddick
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The folk and rock fusion singer and songwriter will perform original music.
FRI 22
Jim Kweskin
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and bandleader who founded the Jug Band in the 1960s will perform his blend of folk, jazz and blues. Happy Traum will open. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 23
Graham Parker
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Parker will perform music from his latest release, Mystery Glue, with Rumour guitarist Brinsley Schwarz. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SAT 23
Virtuosos
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Guest conductor Kelly Corcoran will lead the Hudson Valley Philharmonic and soloists Max Tan and Yalin Chi in a program that includes works by Bruch and Beethoven. Cost: $40 ($36 members, $15 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 23
Choban Elektrik
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Enjoy Balkan music from this local band led by Jordan Shapiro. Cost: $10
SUN 24
Soo Bae and Mia Chung
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The cellist and pianist will perform a program that includes Brahms’ Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major and Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 16
Local Poets’ Reading
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
TR Hummer, Heller Levinson, Mary Newell and Irene O’Garden will each read and discuss their inspirations and approach.
FRI 22
Sacred Run: The Lotus & The Feather
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
desmondfishlibrary.org
Watch the documentary about a gathering of First Nation peoples for a ceremonial fishing run off the coast of Japan to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the detonation of the atomic bomb. Following the screening, the Desmond-Fish library has arranged for director Andrea Sadler and an Ojibwe grandmother, Kim Wheatley, to lead a circle ceremony and discussion.
FRI 22
Dry Bar Comedy Tour
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The series that began online with “clean” comedy comes to the stage. Cost: $20 to $32.50
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 16
Farm to Table
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Karen Gersch curated this exhibit of work by 22 artists on “the bounty of Beacon and beyond.”
SAT 16
The Politics of Labor in Postwar Italian Art
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202
magazzino.art
Adrian Duran, an art history professor at the University of Nebraska, will discuss the work of eight Italian artists while exploring the decade before the emergence of Arte Provera. Free
SAT 16
Love as Substance
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
This exhibition of Hana Yilma Godine’s paintings created during her gallery residency will be on view through May 31.
SAT 16
Dare to Be Square
NEWBURGH
5 – 7 p.m. Holland Tunnel
46 Chambers St.
hollandtunnelgallery.com
Works by Shari Diamond, Norm Magnusson, Kathleen Vance and Tamara Rafkin will be on exhibit.
FRI 22
Nature, But Make It Fun
COLD SPRING
5 – 8 p.m. Reservoir
101 Main St. | reservoir.us
Works by Katie Steward will be on view through June 24.
FRI 22
Petography
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. The Highlands Current
142 Main St. | highlandscurrent.org
The Current will host a reception for an exhibit of photos by Jim Dratfield.
SAT 23
Beacon High Art Exhibit
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon
18 Front St. | 845-202-7211
loftsatbeacon.com
The Lofts will host its first show with works by Beacon High School art students since 2019.
SUN 24
Artist Discussion
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
garrisonartcenter.org
Meg Hitchcock will interview Ann Provan and Leslie Fandrich on the final day of an exhibit of their works.
CIVIC
MON 18
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 19
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
TUES 19
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 20
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 21
School Board
BEACON
8 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
The board will vote on the 2022-23 district budget.