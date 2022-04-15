The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

EARTH DAY

MON 18

Climate Can’t Wait Ride & Rally

BEACON

5:15 p.m. Long Dock Park

55 Red Flynn Drive

climatecantwait.org/bike-trek

Meet at the park for a rally and take the ferry at 5:45 p.m. to Newburgh with your bike. Regroup at Safe Harbors Green in Newburgh at 6 p.m., then ride back across the bridge to the Happy Valley Arcade Bar at 296 Main St. Register online. Bikers riding from New York City to Albany for an Earth Day rally will be part of the event. Climate Can’t Wait is a collaboration of more than 40 organizations advocating 12 climate bills before the state Legislature.

WED 20

Climate Change and Gardening

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

In this webinar hosted by the Butterfield Library, Roots and Shoots columnist and garden coach Pamela Doan will discuss ways to adapt gardens to climate change and lower your carbon footprint in the landscape. Free

THURS 21

Regeneration

GARRISON

11 a.m. Via Zoom

garrisoninstitute.org

Paul Hawken, author of Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation, will discuss meaningful ways to help the Earth in this discussion co-sponsored by Tricycle: The Buddhist Review and the Garrison Institute as part of the Pathways to Planetary Health series. Register online. Free

FRI 22

Cold Spring in Bloom

COLD SPRING

3 – 8 p.m. Main Street

It’s a celebration of Earth Day, the blossoming of spring and 176 years of incorporation as a village. Shop Main Street for specials and the answers to a trivia hunt. Organizers include the Tree Advisory Board and the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce. The rain date is SUN 24.

FRI 22

Community Clean-up

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Long Dock Park

55 Flynn Drive

bit.ly/beacon-cleanup-2022

Meet near the kayak rental area to join a 90-minute park and riverfront clean-up organized by the River Valley Guild and Outward Mind.

FRI 22

Gifting and Reciprocity

BEACON

1 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

Henry Kramer, founder of Outward Mind, will lead this workshop about reimagining your relationship with nature, followed by a discussion.

FRI 22

Make T-shirt Bags

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Students ages 7 to 12 are invited to bring a T-shirt that can be upcycled into a bag.

FRI 22

Clothing Swap

BEACON

4 – 5:30 p.m. Drop-off

5:30 – 7 p.m. Browse

The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

The River Valley Guild and Kaitlyn Murray, founder of the upcycled clothing company La Vie Après L’Amour, will host this sustainable way to clean out and update your wardrobe.

SAT 23

Little Stony Point Clean-up

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Meet at the Volunteer Center to clean up the beach, trail or roadside.

SAT 23

It’s a Small World Walks

CORNWALL

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

100 Muser Drive

Outdoor Discovery Center

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

Naturalists will lead tours focused on insects in the fields, forest and pond. The 90-minute hikes start every half hour.

SAT 23

Earth Day Fair & Farmers’ Market

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D

philipstownfightsdirty.org

Learn about solutions to climate change, including composting, food-scrap recycling, pollinator gardens, climate-friendly lawn practices, zero waste and the lending library at Butterfield Library while getting something repaired at the Repair Cafe. Guided hikes start at 11 a.m.

SAT 23

Artisan Market

BEACON

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/earth-weekend

The River Valley Guild will bring together sustainable artisans from the Hudson Valley to kick off the season. At 1 p.m., there will be a waterfall walk and wander with Outward Mind. Also SUN 24, when there will be a Burying Treasure workshop at 1 p.m. and a closing fire ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY

SUN 17

Highland Lights

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. The Garrison

2015 Route 9 | highlandlights.org

Participants will wander the paths of the former golf course in a twilight procession of lanterns “to celebrate the ecological reawakening of this spectacular Highlands landscape,” according to organizers. The festivities will end with music, treats and a toast. Free

TUES 19

Breakfast Meeting

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Riverview | 45 Fair St.

coldspringnychamber.com

Learn about the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail and network with other businesses via Zoom or in person at this Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce event. Cost: $10 (free for members and virtual attendance)

TUES 19

Hudson Valley vs. Brooklyn

WAPPINGERS FALLS

7:05 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D | hvrenegades.com

The Renegades, the High-A minor league affiliate of the New York Yankees, open their home season against the Cyclones. ALSO WED 20, THURS 21, FRI 22, SAT 23, SUN 24. Cost: $8 to $20

THURS 21

Public Utilities Law Project Forum

Albany

6 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-562-0888

Learn about your rights when it comes to utility bills at this event co-hosted by Jonathan Jacobson (Beacon), Sandy Galef (Philipstown) and other members of the state Assembly. Call for a link.

FRI 22

Arbor Day Celebration

BEACON

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. 300 Main St.

The Beacon Tree Advisory Committee will be hosting a tree planting, live music, a raffle and children’s activities.

SAT 23

Chicken Run 5K

FISHKILL

7 a.m. Sharpe Reservation

436 Van Wyck Lake Road

bit.ly/chicken-run-5k

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the run begins at 9:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m. there will be a reading of Jolene the Disability Awareness Chicken, and raffle winners will be announced. The run will fund the publication of the book and benefit the Foundation for Beacon Schools.



SAT 23

Shredder Day

COLD SPRING

1 – 4 p.m. The Nest | 44 Chestnut St.

coldspringlions.org/shredder

Bring personal and business documents to be disposed of by a certified shredder. Remove paper clips, staples and bindings. Donations are appreciated to support the programs of the Cold Spring Lions Club.

SAT 23

Narcan & Stop the Bleed Training

BEACON

1:30 p.m. Memorial Building

413 Main St. | beaconvac.org

Learn how to administer these lifesaving treatments during a two-hour session. Register by emailing [email protected] by WED 20.

TALKS & TOURS

TUES 19

Is It Possible to Have Healthy People on a Sick Planet?

GARRISON

Noon. Via Zoom | thehastingscenter.org

Gary Cohen, president of Health Care Without Harm, an organization focused on the intersection of health care, climate change and health equity, will discuss those issues with Mildred Solomon, Hastings Center president.

TUES 19

Medicare 101

COLD SPRING

12:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Learn how to sign up, choose a plan and make other choices about Medicare if you’re turning 65 in 2022.

TUES 19

Keeping Your Child Safe from Online Predators

CARMEL

7 p.m. Via Zoom | putnamcac.org

The Child Advocacy Center of Putnam County will host this discussion for parents about internet controls and talking to your child about safety.

FRI 22

Floral Bouquets

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Supplies for Creative Living

143 Main St.

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

Bo Corre will demonstrate how to make lovely spring arrangements. Cost: $55

SAT 23

Learn Apiculture

BREWSTER

1 – 5 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Learn about sustainable beekeeping in this five-part course.

Cost: $125 each, or $525 for all

SUN 24

Small-Space Gardening

PUTNAM VALLEY

1 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange

128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org

Master Gardener Chris Bonura will explain ways to make an impact in gardens of any size.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 16

Easter Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Tots Park

Children younger than 8 are invited to this annual Knights of Columbus event, which was postponed from SAT 9. Bring a basket and a can of food for the Philipstown Food Pantry.

TUES 19

Poem in Your Pocket Workshop

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 2 to 5 will read and discuss poems and write their own.

FRI 22

Make a Rubber Stamp

BEACON

3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Middle and high school students will learn about printmaking and design a stamp to pattern a bandana or tote bag.

FRI 22

Pulled String Art

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Wear old clothes and learn to use paint and string to create artwork. This program is for students in grades 5 or higher.

SAT 23

Poem in Your Pocket Day

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 2 to 12 will read poetry at this open mic.

MUSIC

SAT 16

Jason Gisser Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The soul-rock band will play music from its forthcoming album. Singer and songwriter Rob Cannillo will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 16

Art Thief

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The band, with Sam Smith, Andrew Jordan, Joe Spinelli and Bryan Ponton, will take the stage. Cost: $10

MON 18

Kenny Wessel Trio

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The guitarist will be joined by Dave Ambrosio (bass) and Michael Sarin (drums) for the weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

FRI 22

Ryan Leddick

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The folk and rock fusion singer and songwriter will perform original music.

FRI 22

Jim Kweskin

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and bandleader who founded the Jug Band in the 1960s will perform his blend of folk, jazz and blues. Happy Traum will open. Cost: $25 ($30 door)





SAT 23

Graham Parker

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Parker will perform music from his latest release, Mystery Glue, with Rumour guitarist Brinsley Schwarz. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SAT 23

Virtuosos

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Guest conductor Kelly Corcoran will lead the Hudson Valley Philharmonic and soloists Max Tan and Yalin Chi in a program that includes works by Bruch and Beethoven. Cost: $40 ($36 members, $15 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 23

Choban Elektrik

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Enjoy Balkan music from this local band led by Jordan Shapiro. Cost: $10

SUN 24

Soo Bae and Mia Chung

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The cellist and pianist will perform a program that includes Brahms’ Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major and Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor. Free





STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 16

Local Poets’ Reading

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

TR Hummer, Heller Levinson, Mary Newell and Irene O’Garden will each read and discuss their inspirations and approach.

FRI 22

Sacred Run: The Lotus & The Feather

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

desmondfishlibrary.org

Watch the documentary about a gathering of First Nation peoples for a ceremonial fishing run off the coast of Japan to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the detonation of the atomic bomb. Following the screening, the Desmond-Fish library has arranged for director Andrea Sadler and an Ojibwe grandmother, Kim Wheatley, to lead a circle ceremony and discussion.

FRI 22

Dry Bar Comedy Tour

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The series that began online with “clean” comedy comes to the stage. Cost: $20 to $32.50

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 16

Farm to Table

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Karen Gersch curated this exhibit of work by 22 artists on “the bounty of Beacon and beyond.”

SAT 16

The Politics of Labor in Postwar Italian Art

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202

magazzino.art

Adrian Duran, an art history professor at the University of Nebraska, will discuss the work of eight Italian artists while exploring the decade before the emergence of Arte Provera. Free

SAT 16

Love as Substance

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

This exhibition of Hana Yilma Godine’s paintings created during her gallery residency will be on view through May 31.

SAT 16

Dare to Be Square

NEWBURGH

5 – 7 p.m. Holland Tunnel

46 Chambers St.

hollandtunnelgallery.com

Works by Shari Diamond, Norm Magnusson, Kathleen Vance and Tamara Rafkin will be on exhibit.

FRI 22

Nature, But Make It Fun

COLD SPRING

5 – 8 p.m. Reservoir

101 Main St. | reservoir.us

Works by Katie Steward will be on view through June 24.

FRI 22

Petography

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. The Highlands Current

142 Main St. | highlandscurrent.org

The Current will host a reception for an exhibit of photos by Jim Dratfield.





SAT 23

Beacon High Art Exhibit

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon

18 Front St. | 845-202-7211

loftsatbeacon.com

The Lofts will host its first show with works by Beacon High School art students since 2019.

SUN 24

Artist Discussion

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

garrisonartcenter.org

Meg Hitchcock will interview Ann Provan and Leslie Fandrich on the final day of an exhibit of their works.

CIVIC

MON 18

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 19

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

TUES 19

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 20

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 21

School Board

BEACON

8 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

The board will vote on the 2022-23 district budget.