Body Found at Dockside Identified

Sheriff says it was New Windsor man

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office investigators and medical examiners this week identified a body found on the Hudson River shoreline at Dockside Park in Cold Spring on April 4.

They said David Leanza, 50, of the Town of New Windsor, jumped from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge on Feb. 4.

If you are experiencing distress, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.