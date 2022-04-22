Removing Books from Schools

Nearby districts react to challenges

A vote by the Wappingers school board last month to remove a copy of Gender Queer: A Memoir from the library at John Jay High School injected the district into a national culture war, while battle lines also form in other Hudson Valley communities.

Along with Wappingers, the Carmel, Mahopac and Yorktown school districts are reviewing books, spurred by parents who have complained that the titles contain graphic images, profanity, sexual language and, in one case, critical views of the police.

On April 5, Carmel’s school board voted to uphold their superintendent’s recommendation that Gender Queer remain in the Carmel High School library, despite complaints that some of the book’s images are too explicit. The Arlington school district, facing the same complaint, also voted at a special meeting on March 31 to keep the book.

Although book challenges are not new, the complaints reflect a surge driven by conservative organizations such as Moms for Liberty. The group, based in Florida, describes itself as an adherent of “parental rights” and lists chapters in Dutchess and Putnam counties.

The American Library Association said on April 4 that it had documented 729 challenges to books held by school, public and university libraries in the U.S. in 2021, the highest number since the association began compiling an annual list of the most challenged books 20 years ago.

Most of the targeted books are by or about Black or LGBTQIA+ people, said ALA President Patricia Wong, using the acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual, and the plus sign, which represents any other gender identifiers.

Gender Queer, a 2019 graphic novel by Maia Kobabe, topped the ALA’s 2021 list, which also includes Lawn Boy, by Jonathan Evison; All Boys Aren’t Blue, by George M. Johnson; The Bluest Eye, the first novel by Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison; and The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas, which was adapted in 2018 into a film.

Most-Challenged Books Below is a list of the 10 most-challenged books in school libraries in the U.S. in 2021, according to the American Library Association, and whether Beacon High School and Haldane High School have them on their shelves.



1. Gender Queer, by Maia Kobabe

Challenges: LGBTQIA+ content, sexually explicit Beacon High School: No

Haldane High School: No 2. Lawn Boy, by Jonathan Evison

Challenges: LGBTQIA+ content, sexually explicit Beacon High School: No

Haldane High School: No 3. All Boys Aren’t Blue, by George M. Johnson

Challenges: LGBTQIA+ content, profanity, sexually explicit Beacon High School: No

Haldane High School: Yes 4. Out of Darkness, by Ashley Hope Perez

Challenges: Depictions of abuse, sexually explicit Beacon High School: No

Haldane High School: No 5. The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas

Challenges: Profanity, violence, “anti-police message,” “indoctrination of a social agenda” Beacon High School: No

Haldane High School: Yes 6. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, by Sherman Alexie

Challenges: Profanity, sexual references, use of derogatory term Beacon High School: No

Haldane High School: Yes 7. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, by Jesse Andrews

Challenges: Sexually explicit, “degrading to women” Beacon High School: Yes

Haldane High School: Yes 8. The Bluest Eye, by Toni Morrison

Challenges: Child sexual abuse, sexually explicit Beacon High School: Yes

Haldane High School: Yes 9. This Book is Gay, by Juno Dawson

Challenges: LGBTQIA+ content, sexual instruction Beacon High School: No

Haldane High School: No 10. Beyond Magenta, by Susan Kuklin

Challenges: LGBTQIA+ content, sexually explicit Beacon High School: No

Haldane High School: No

Although no one has recently challenged books in the Beacon, Garrison or Haldane school districts, according to administrators, the nearby challenges concern Dede Farabaugh, director of Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison. That is reflected in a new Banned Book Club that the library launched on Thursday (April 21). The first selection was the two-volume Maus, a Holocaust-themed graphic novel that was removed in January from schools in McMinn County, Tennessee.

The removals are not just about the individual texts, but threaten the larger freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment, said Farabaugh. “When you’re banning a book, you’re denying someone else their First Amendment rights,” she said. “No person gets to decide for another what is not appropriate.”

The First Amendment was central to a U.S. Supreme Court case that originated on Long Island when students in Nassau County sued the Island Trees Union Free School District after the school board removed books deemed “anti-American, anti-Christian, anti-Semitic and just plain filthy.”

In its 1982 decision, the court ruled 5-4 that while school boards can remove titles that are “educationally unsuitable” or “pervasively vulgar,” they could not legally exclude books “because they dislike the ideas.”

Tom Carrigan, a Cold Spring resident who spent 18 years as a librarian at Fox Lane High School in the Bedford Central School District in Westchester County, said he was “very aware” of book challenges. “Censorship has a long history and there have been waves of people trying to ban one book or another,” he said.

How Local Districts Handle Book Complaints Beacon

Complaints must be submitted in writing to the superintendent, who may designate an Instruction Material Review Committee to “investigate and judge the challenged material.” The committee will forward a recommendation to the superintendent, who will issue a decision. The decision may be appealed to the school board, whose decision will be final. Garrison

Complaints are to be submitted in writing to the superintendent, who will notify the school board. The superintendent will designate a committee, including the building principal, to “investigate and evaluate the challenged material according to the principles and qualitative standards stated in district policy.” Haldane

Complaints are to be submitted in writing to the superintendent, who will notify the school board. The superintendent will designate a committee, including the librarian and building principal, to “investigate and evaluate the challenged material according to the principles and qualitative standards stated in district policy.”

The unanimous Wappingers school board vote on March 14 to remove Gender Queer came in response to a complaint filed in January by a woman named Pat Whalen. John Jay High School’s copy had never been checked out, the district said.

Whalen named as complainants “concerned parents and grandparents” and Moms for Liberty, and said they objected to “all content” in Gender Queer and considered the book, which has images depicting a sex act, inappropriate.

Whalen addressed the board on Dec. 20, calling Gender Queer “pornography and pedophilia.” In her comments, she referenced the Nuremberg Codes and said she had heard “that there are children as young as the fifth grade who come home and tell their parents that half their class identify as bisexual.”

“It’s disgusting and it should be in a porn shop, not in a high school library,” she said of the book. “They’re [students] supposed to be taught academics, not sexual identity.”

The complaint was reviewed by the district’s Instructional Review Committee, comprised of a parent, a librarian, two secondary teachers, an elementary teacher, three administrators and the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

Although the committee determined that the book was purchased for the library in accordance with board policy, Superintendent Dwight Bonk on March 12 said he was upholding the complaint.

He said that while he did not agree with the objection to “all content” in the book and had no problem with “either the ideas or message of the book,” he found it to be “educationally unsuitable” because of “several extremely graphic, sexually explicit images depicting sexual acts.”

How Districts Select Books

Beacon, Haldane policies emphasize diversity When Cold Spring resident Tom Carrigan joined the Bedford Central School District as a high school librarian in 1996, the district was defending itself against a federal lawsuit filed by two sets of parents and a guardian. Each alleged that the district violated their Roman Catholic beliefs by promoting “Satanism and occultism, pagan religions and a New Age Spirituality,” citing activities such as readings about the Buddha, Earth Day, the Magic: The Gathering card game and yoga. A federal appeals court dismissed the case in 2001, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal. “A lot of teachers were deposed, [along with] students and administrators,” Carrigan recalled. Carrigan, who spent 18 years as a librarian at Fox Lane High School in Bedford, recalled the case on Tuesday (April 19) as he talked about the process school librarians use to select books and a nationwide resurgence of challenges to books at local districts. “The first thing you do when you’re hired at a district is to check that there will be a book selection policy that’s approved by the school board, so there is a process,” he said. The Beacon and Haldane districts have each posted their policies, including ones covering book selection, on their websites. Both follow the same blueprint: a declaration of learning goals and a general process. Among the goals endorsed in Beacon’s policy for the selection of library materials are to: “enrich and support” the curriculum; “stimulate growth in factual knowledge, literary appreciation, aesthetic values, and ethical standards”; prioritize “principle above personal opinion and reason above prejudice” in material selection; and “promote the understanding and appreciation of culture, class, language, race, ethnicity and other differences.” The district’s librarian and library media specialist are charged with developing the collection, “based on recommendations of the professional staff and suggestions of students and parents,” with building principals making the final selection. “Materials will not be excluded because of the race, nationality, political opinions or religious views of the author,” according to Beacon’s policy. Haldane’s book selection policy is generally the same, in some spots mirroring the language in Beacon’s policy, while noting that one of its goals is to provide materials “on opposing sides of controversial issues so that young citizens may develop, under guidance, the practice of critical reading and thinking.” Carrigan said he would consult department deans at Fox Lane, and research books partly by reading reviews in The New York Times, the School Library Journal and Choice, an American Library Association publication. “You want to support kids becoming lifelong learners,” he said.

The outcome at Carmel was different.

Just before the board approved, by a vote of 5-2, keeping Gender Queer, Vice President Matt Vanacoro said some of the pictures made him uncomfortable but “if one kid sees that book and it helps them, then we did our job.”

“I certainly don’t feel comfortable knowing that my students who are trans have a higher likelihood of being depressed, have a higher likelihood of feeling isolated or feeling alone,” he said.

Gender Queer is also one of eight books at Yorktown High School that an ad hoc committee began reviewing in response to complaints about “vulgarity.” The others are: All Boys Aren’t Blue; Beyond Magenta; Jack of Hearts and Other Parts; Looking for Alaska; Out of Darkness; The Bluest Eye; and The Hate U Give.

The reviews for Looking for Alaska and The Hate U Give have been completed, and it was determined that each will remain available to students, according to the district. The committee reached the same determination following a complaint about Lawn Boy in the library at Mildred E. Strang Middle School.

Challenges to books have been receiving pushback from some parents, several of whom addressed the board in Yorktown when it met on Feb. 7.

Jeremy Newberger told the board that his daughter loved The Hate U Give, a novel that centers on the shooting of an unarmed Black teenager by a white police officer. It has been challenged for “profanity, violence, and because it was thought to promote an anti-police message and indoctrination of a social agenda,” according to the ALA.

“This is hysterical, partisan nonsense,” said Newberger. “It inspired her in a way a book can and should. She did not then decide to hate police after reading it.”

Another parent, Gary Stallings, defended Gender Queer. He said he teaches medical students at the New York Medical College in Valhalla about LGBTQ topics and he decided to read the book after being told that it was on the list of those being reviewed. He found the book well-written and touching on difficult topics that face doctors who treat LGBTQ patients, including ones who tried to commit suicide “because they had nothing to relate to growing up,” said Stallings.

“Yes, there’s some pictures that some parents may not appreciate for younger children,” he said. “I’m OK with that. But the work in its entirety, to me, covered essential topics that someone who’s struggling would benefit from greatly.”

In Mahopac, a school district committee is reviewing about a dozen books that have been challenged, Tom McMahon, president of the Mahopac Teachers Association, told the Journal News last month.

“Books in schools are not randomly chosen,” he said. “They are chosen by trained professionals who have completed years of schooling and have even more years of experience in ensuring well-rounded libraries based on student need and interest. These professionals, our school librarians or library media specialists, should be trusted to do what they have been trained and hired to do.”

Even the appearance of a removal can ignite emotions. The Marlboro school district faced a backlash after, in February, a motion by a board member to add two books — The Poet X and Dear Martin — to the Marlboro High School curriculum was not seconded, meaning it could not be voted on.

The board voted to adopt the books at its March 3 meeting, during which Board President John Cantone apologized, saying members “unintentionally failed to approve” the books because of “procedural mistakes and failure to follow meeting protocol.”

He also said a news article about the February meeting triggered an “onslaught of very hateful and ugly emails” and “social media attacks accusing us of everything you could think of — practicing exclusionary tactics, racism, homophobia, Aryan dictatorship, collusion.”

“Words like book-banning are a flashpoint across this nation, and to use them to describe what happened was not an accurate reflection of what had happened,” he said.