Bridge Tolls to Rise

10-cent increase for cars

Tolls on the Bear Mountain and Newburgh-Beacon bridges will rise on May 1 as part of a phased increase that continues next year.

Cashless tolls are collected in eastbound lanes on the bridges, as well as on the Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff and Rip Van Winkle.

Cars, pickups and motorcycles will pay $1.55, a 10-cent increase, with E-ZPass; or $2, a 25-cent increase, with tolls by mail. Tolls also will rise 10 cents for commuters (at least 17 trips per month), to $1.30. The last of a four-year series of increases will take place on May 1, 2023, to $1.65, $2.15 and $1.40, respectively.