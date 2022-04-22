Catching up with the Haldane School Board

Highlights from recent meetings

At recent meetings, the Haldane school board:

Hired Scott Vrooman as a world language teacher for the middle and high schools at salary of $68,521 (Jan. 4).

Hired Ashley Cortes as a special education teacher in the middle and high school at a salary of $61,681 (Jan. 18).

Hired Charles Norton as head groundskeeper for $29.94 an hour (Jan. 18).

Accepted a $1,700 grant from the Haldane Arts Alliance for the production of the elementary school play, Annie Jr. (Feb. 15).

Appointed Kelsey Flaherty DiFrancesco as varsity volleyball coach (Feb. 15).

Accepted two grants from the Haldane School Foundation: $4,000 for an eighth-grade trip to Frost Valley and $8,300 for the junior class trip to Washington, D.C. (March 8).

Accepted an anonymous donation of a cold and compression therapy unit valued at $5,600 for the athletic trainer (March 8).

Voted to include on the May 17 ballot a proposal to spend up to $185,000 on transportation and maintenance vehicles (March 15).

Accepted a $1,500 grant from the Haldane Arts Alliance for T-shirts and transportation costs for seventh- and eighth-grade band and choral students to perform in the Music in the Parks festival at Lake Compounce (April 5).

Agreed to pay CS Arch up to $44,458 for architectural, engineering and consulting services for a campus master plan to address capital improvement needs. “More importantly,” Superintendent Philip Benante said, “it will create a campus identity that unifies our people, history and community” (April 5).