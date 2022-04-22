Catching up with the Haldane School Board

Highlights from recent meetings
At recent meetings, the Haldane school board:
- Hired Scott Vrooman as a world language teacher for the middle and high schools at salary of $68,521 (Jan. 4).
- Hired Ashley Cortes as a special education teacher in the middle and high school at a salary of $61,681 (Jan. 18).
- Hired Charles Norton as head groundskeeper for $29.94 an hour (Jan. 18).
- Accepted a $1,700 grant from the Haldane Arts Alliance for the production of the elementary school play, Annie Jr. (Feb. 15).
- Appointed Kelsey Flaherty DiFrancesco as varsity volleyball coach (Feb. 15).
- Accepted two grants from the Haldane School Foundation: $4,000 for an eighth-grade trip to Frost Valley and $8,300 for the junior class trip to Washington, D.C. (March 8).
- Accepted an anonymous donation of a cold and compression therapy unit valued at $5,600 for the athletic trainer (March 8).
- Voted to include on the May 17 ballot a proposal to spend up to $185,000 on transportation and maintenance vehicles (March 15).
- Accepted a $1,500 grant from the Haldane Arts Alliance for T-shirts and transportation costs for seventh- and eighth-grade band and choral students to perform in the Music in the Parks festival at Lake Compounce (April 5).
- Agreed to pay CS Arch up to $44,458 for architectural, engineering and consulting services for a campus master plan to address capital improvement needs. “More importantly,” Superintendent Philip Benante said, “it will create a campus identity that unifies our people, history and community” (April 5).
- Hired Regina Kaishian as director of pupil personnel services, effective June 6 (April 19).