Commission Approves New Area Code

329 will join 845 in Putnam and Dutchess

The New York State Public Service Commission on Wednesday (April 20) approved a new phone code for an area that includes 10 counties, including Putnam and Dutchess.

The area code — 329 — is expected to be introduced in late 2023, when 845 numbers are exhausted. Existing 845 numbers will not change; 329 will only be issued for new lines. The commission said it expects the code to last about 28 years before being exhausted.

In addition, customers nationwide will need to dial 10 digits for local calls starting July 16 because of the launch of a 988 number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.