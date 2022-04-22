Earth Day Events

FRI 22

Cold Spring in Bloom

COLD SPRING

3 – 8 p.m. Main Street

It’s a celebration of Earth Day, the blossoming of spring and 176 years of incorporation as a village. Shop Main Street for specials and the answers to a trivia hunt. Organizers include the Tree Advisory Board and the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce. The rain date is SUN 24.

FRI 22

Community Clean-up

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Long Dock Park

55 Flynn Drive

bit.ly/beacon-cleanup-2022

Meet near the kayak rental area to join a 90-minute park and riverfront clean-up organized by the River Valley Guild and Outward Mind.

FRI 22

Gifting and Reciprocity

BEACON

1 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

Henry Kramer, founder of Outward Mind, will lead this workshop about reimagining your relationship with nature, followed by a discussion.

FRI 22

Make T-shirt Bags

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Students ages 7 to 12 are invited to bring a T-shirt that can be upcycled into a bag.

FRI 22

Clothing Swap

BEACON

4 – 5:30 p.m. Drop-off

5:30 – 7 p.m. Browse

The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

The River Valley Guild and Kaitlyn Murray, founder of the upcycled clothing company La Vie Après L’Amour, will host this sustainable way to clean out and update your wardrobe.

SAT 23

Little Stony Point Clean-up

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Meet at the Volunteer Center to clean up the beach, trail or roadside.

SAT 23

Community Cleanup

BEACON

9 a.m. – Noon. Various

greenbeaconcoalition.org/events

Join forces to cleanup sites around the city. Register online to see locations. Organized by the Green Beacon Coalition.

SAT 23

It’s a Small World Walks

CORNWALL

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

100 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

Naturalists will lead tours focused on insects in the fields, forest and pond. The 90-minute hikes start every half hour.

SAT 23

Earth Day Fair & Farmers’ Market

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D

philipstownfightsdirty.org

Learn about solutions to climate change, including composting, food-scrap recycling, pollinator gardens, climate-friendly lawn practices, zero waste and the lending library at Butterfield Library while getting something repaired at the Repair Cafe. Guided hikes start at 11 a.m.

SAT 23

Artisan Market

BEACON

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/earth-weekend

The River Valley Guild will bring together sustainable artisans from the Hudson Valley to kick off the season. At 1 p.m., there will be a waterfall walk and wander with Outward Mind. Also SUN 24, when there will be a Burying Treasure workshop at 1 p.m. and a closing fire ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

SUN 24

Electric Buildings Tour

PHILIPSTOWN

11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. bit.ly/37BAMEw

Climate Smart Philipstown has organized this tour of custom and retrofit passive houses to demonstrate how homes can use renewable energy to heat and cool and how well a building can be sealed to maintain comfort. Addresses provided after registration.

SUN 24

Earth Day Hike

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Fahnestock State Park

Route 301 at Big Woods Drive

sustainableputnam.org/events

Outdoor educator Pete Elder will lead this 2-mile, easy-moderate hike and discuss the native trees, plants and wildlife that call the park home. Registration required. Email [email protected]

SUN 24

Nature Walk

NELSONVILLE

1:30 p.m. Village Woods

facebook.com/nelsonvilleny

Meet at the trailhead at Secor and Pearl for a hike led by Peter Cutul of the state parks department to identify trees and discuss environmental impacts on the woods.