Earth Day Events

FRI 22
Cold Spring in Bloom
COLD SPRING
3 – 8 p.m. Main Street
It’s a celebration of Earth Day, the blossoming of spring and 176 years of incorporation as a village. Shop Main Street for specials and the answers to a trivia hunt. Organizers include the Tree Advisory Board and the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce. The rain date is SUN 24.
FRI 22
Community Clean-up
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Long Dock Park
55 Flynn Drive
bit.ly/beacon-cleanup-2022
Meet near the kayak rental area to join a 90-minute park and riverfront clean-up organized by the River Valley Guild and Outward Mind.
FRI 22
Gifting and Reciprocity
BEACON
1 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
Henry Kramer, founder of Outward Mind, will lead this workshop about reimagining your relationship with nature, followed by a discussion.
FRI 22
Make T-shirt Bags
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Students ages 7 to 12 are invited to bring a T-shirt that can be upcycled into a bag.
FRI 22
Clothing Swap
BEACON
4 – 5:30 p.m. Drop-off
5:30 – 7 p.m. Browse
The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
The River Valley Guild and Kaitlyn Murray, founder of the upcycled clothing company La Vie Après L’Amour, will host this sustainable way to clean out and update your wardrobe.
SAT 23
Little Stony Point Clean-up
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Meet at the Volunteer Center to clean up the beach, trail or roadside.
SAT 23
Community Cleanup
BEACON
9 a.m. – Noon. Various
greenbeaconcoalition.org/events
Join forces to cleanup sites around the city. Register online to see locations. Organized by the Green Beacon Coalition.
SAT 23
It’s a Small World Walks
CORNWALL
10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
100 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
Naturalists will lead tours focused on insects in the fields, forest and pond. The 90-minute hikes start every half hour.
SAT 23
Earth Day Fair & Farmers’ Market
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D
philipstownfightsdirty.org
Learn about solutions to climate change, including composting, food-scrap recycling, pollinator gardens, climate-friendly lawn practices, zero waste and the lending library at Butterfield Library while getting something repaired at the Repair Cafe. Guided hikes start at 11 a.m.
SAT 23
Artisan Market
BEACON
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/earth-weekend
The River Valley Guild will bring together sustainable artisans from the Hudson Valley to kick off the season. At 1 p.m., there will be a waterfall walk and wander with Outward Mind. Also SUN 24, when there will be a Burying Treasure workshop at 1 p.m. and a closing fire ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
SUN 24
Electric Buildings Tour
PHILIPSTOWN
11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. bit.ly/37BAMEw
Climate Smart Philipstown has organized this tour of custom and retrofit passive houses to demonstrate how homes can use renewable energy to heat and cool and how well a building can be sealed to maintain comfort. Addresses provided after registration.
SUN 24
Earth Day Hike
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Fahnestock State Park
Route 301 at Big Woods Drive
sustainableputnam.org/events
Outdoor educator Pete Elder will lead this 2-mile, easy-moderate hike and discuss the native trees, plants and wildlife that call the park home. Registration required. Email [email protected]
SUN 24
Nature Walk
NELSONVILLE
1:30 p.m. Village Woods
facebook.com/nelsonvilleny
Meet at the trailhead at Secor and Pearl for a hike led by Peter Cutul of the state parks department to identify trees and discuss environmental impacts on the woods.