Howland Library Vote Set for April 28

Nine candidates for three spots on board

The Howland Public Library District will hold its annual budget and trustee vote at the library on Thursday (April 28) from noon to 8 p.m.

All registered voters in the Beacon City School District are eligible. Absentee ballot applications can be obtained at the library or from beaconlibrary.org and must be returned by 5 p.m. on April 28.

The district’s proposed $1.34 million budget includes a 5 percent increase in spending, or $61,069, which is more than the state-mandated tax cap for the library in 2022-23 of 1 percent, or $22,107. About $1.06 million would be spent on salaries; $107,000 on materials and programs; $79,000 on building maintenance and utilities; and $97,000 on administration. See bit.ly/howland-budget-2022.

The nine-member library board has three open seats; Karen Twohig is not running for re-election and two are vacant. The candidates are Marguerite (Greta) Byrum, Yvonne Caruthers, Pattiann LaVeglia, Elaine Leinung, Erin Mack, Mark Roland, Brooke Simmons, Emilia Sweeney and Jeffrey Young (Yang). Each has written a statement posted at conta.cc/3xBKGRy.

The three candidates who receive the most votes will serve a five-, four- and three-year term, respectively.