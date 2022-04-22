No Challenges at Haldane, Garrison

Two candidates for two seats in each school district

There will be no challenges on the ballot for the Haldane and Garrison school board elections on May 17.

At Haldane, Ezra Clementson and Sean McNall are the only candidates who submitted nominating petitions by the Monday (April 18) deadline for two open seats on the five-member board; Clementson is seeking his first, 3-year term and McNall is seeking his second. Jen Daly did not seek a fourth term.

At Garrison, Kent Schacht and Sarah Tormey are the only candidates who submitted petitions by April 18 for the seats they hold on the seven-member board; Schacht is seeking his first 3-year term (he was appointed to a vacant seat last year) and Tormey her second.

Nominating petitions for four open seats on the Beacon school board are due by Wednesday (April 27). To receive a candidate packet, contact Kelly Pologe at 845-838-6900, ext. 2032, or by email at [email protected].