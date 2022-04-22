Shakespeare Fest Announces Casting

Season will begin on July 7 at new location

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival on April 14 announced the casts for its summer productions at the former Garrison golf course.

The season will begin on July 7 with Romeo and Juliet, which will star Nance Williamson and Kurt Rhoads in an “age-blind” production directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. It will run through Sept. 18.

The cast also will include Kimberly Chatterjee, Kayla Coleman, Erin Despanie, Zachary Fine, Zoë Goslin, Merritt Janson, Lauren Karaman, Sean McNall, Emily Ota, Will Ormsby Cary, Luis Quintero, Britney Nicole Simpson, Destini Stewart and Roman Alec Trevino.

Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play, by Anne Washburn, with music by Michael Friedman and directed by Davis McCallum, will play in repertory beginning on July 8 and run through Sept 17. The cast will be the same with the exception of Williamson and Rhoads.

The play is set “in a not-so-distant future where the grid has failed, society has crumbled and memories can no longer be stored on hard drives,” according to HVSF. “A group of survivors come together to recreate their vanished world through the life-affirming act of telling stories under the stars.”

The season will also include a stop from Aug. 13 to 22 by the national tour of Where We Belong, written and performed by Madeline Sayet and directed by Mei Ann Teo. The performance “traces the intertwined relationship between Shakespeare and colonialism, a relationship with deep roots along the banks of the Muhheakantuck, the tidal estuary colonially known as the Hudson River,” HVSF said.

Tickets start at $10 at hvshakespeare.org. Audience members will be able to picnic before performances as they did at the festival’s former home at Boscobel, or dine indoors at The Valley Restaurant.