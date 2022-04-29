About Town (Photos)

NEW GARDEN — The Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County plan this spring to create a pollinator garden on the library lawn that will be a linchpin for Pollinator Pathways (pollinator-pathway.org). Shown are team members Tony Bardes, Grace Kennedy, Taro Ietaka, Nancy Young and Libby Anderson. (Photo provided)

NEW CHERRY — Pete Bailey (right), along with Mark Price, Beacon’s recreation director, planted a cherry tree on April 22 on Main Street in Beacon to celebrate Arbor Day. (Photo by Cindy Gould)

NEW ELM — The Cold Spring Tree Advisory Board is planning an Arbor Day ceremony at 5 p.m. today (April 29) near the Methodist Church at 216 Main St. Members will plant a disease-resistant American elm that will eventually replace a nearby Callary pear, which is a highly invasive tree that has started to take over the former Marathon Battery site on Kemble Avenue, above. (Photo provided)

PARK CLEANUP — Members of Philipstown Cub Scout Pack 137 were among the volunteers at Little Stony Point, outside Cold Spring, who helped on April 22 to pick up trash, including five tires. (Photo provided)