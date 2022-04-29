Garrison School Explores Pre-K

Staff By |

Approved for state funding

The Garrison school district has been approved to receive state funding to create a pre-kindergarten program in September for 18 students and is gauging interest.

Parents are asked to complete a survey at tinyurl.com/gufs-pre-k. Children who will turn 4 by Dec. 1 would be eligible for the 2022 program, which would be five hours on school days.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.