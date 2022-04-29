State Provides $10.7M for Warehouse

Will serve 400 regional food banks

New York State will provide $10.7 million to construct a food distribution warehouse for the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday (April 25).

The 40,000-square-foot warehouse will be located in Montgomery and provide space for cold storage and sorting for 400 food banks in six counties, including Putnam and Dutchess. It will serve about 179,000 residents in the region who receive food assistance, the state said.

The Food Bank of the Hudson Valley is contributing $1.9 million to the project and $800,000 will come from private donations.