The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 30

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

KENT

9 a.m. – Noon. Fahnestock Park

1498 Route 301

845-808-1390, x43125

putnamcountyny.com/recycling

For Putnam residents; registration required. See website for accepted items.

SAT 30

Cherry Blossom Festival & Plant Sale

PEEKSKILL

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Riverfront Green

peekskillrotary.com

This annual event will feature children’s activities, food and drinks for purchase, craft booths and a silent auction. Bring a new or gently used book to donate to the Golden Bookshelf Project. Free

SAT 30

Used Book Sale

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The Friends of the Butterfield Library organized this sale to benefit library programs.

SAT 30

Veterans’ Town Hall

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon. Elks Lodge

29 Overocker Road

facebook.com/DutchessCoGov

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will host. Attend in person or watch online.

SAT 30

Arbor Day Tree Planting

GARRISON

1 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Jennifer Lerner, an educator from Cornell Cooperative Extension, will demonstrate how to plant and prune a tree.

SAT 30

Taste of the Valley

PHILIPSTOWN

6:30 p.m. Glynwood Farm

362 Glynwood Road

haldaneschoolfoundation.org

This annual Haldane School Foundation fundraiser will include a silent auction and local food and drinks. Cost: $100

SUN 1

Marathon for Mental Health

COLD SPRING

bit.ly/hub-race

Walk, hike, run or bike 26.2 miles throughout the month and share your progress with the community during this fundraiser for the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub. Cost: $26 ($50 per family)

SUN 1

Toy & Comic Book Show

BEACON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Veterans Building

413 Main St.

facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow

Dozens of vendors will have comics, graphic novels and figures for sale.





SUN 1

Grazing on the Grass

GARRISON

4 p.m. Garrison Institute

14 Mary’s Way

csfarmmarket.org/dinner

Enjoy food and drinks from Fresh Company while strolling the grounds during this benefit for the Cold Spring Farmers’ Market. Cost: $100

THURS 5

Blood Drive

BEACON

1 – 6 p.m. Veterans Building

413 Main St. | 800-733-2767

redcrossblood.org

Register in advance to donate.

FRI 6

Donations for Ukrainian Refugees

CARMEL

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Paladin Center

39 Seminary Hill Road

putnamcountycares.com/ukraineaid

The local Polish community and Putnam County will partner to send aid to refugees sheltering in Poland. See the website for a list of needed supplies. Also SAT 7, SUN 8.

SAT 7

Riverkeeper Sweep

BEACON

7 – 10 a.m. Denning’s Point

199 Dennings Ave. | riverkeeper.org

Bring work gloves, water and a mask to help clean up the park during New York’s I Love My Park Day. Meet at the loop trailhead.

SAT 7

Riverkeeper Sweep

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D | riverkeeper.org

Bring work gloves, water and a mask to help clean up the park during New York’s I Love My Park Day.

SAT 7

Master Gardeners Plant Sale

CARMEL

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Memorial Park

201 Gypsy Trail Road

845-278-6738 x220

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

This annual sale will include vegetables, perennials, native pollinator plants, herbs and baskets and gifts.

SAT 7

Invasive Plant Sweep

GARRISON

9 a.m. – Noon. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Volunteers who help clean up the Woodland Trail will receive free admission to the grounds for the day.

SAT 7

Plant Sale

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – Noon. Town Hall | 807 Route 52

facebook.com/verplanckgardenclub

This sale, organized by the Verplanck Garden Club, will include perennials, herbs, annuals and gifts.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 30

Into the Woods

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

The Beacon Players will perform the Stephen Sondheim musical that intertwines characters from multiple stories by the Brothers Grimm, including Cinderella, Rapunzel and Little Red Riding Hood. Also SUN 1. Cost: $15 ($10 students, seniors)

SAT 30

Off Peak

ARMONK

8 p.m. North Castle Library

914-271-2811 | hudsonstage.com

Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson of Garrison star in this premiere of a new play by Brenda Withers about old flames who connect on the evening commute. Also SUN 1 (with Q&A), FRI 6, SAT 7. Cost: $40 ($35 students and seniors, $10 student rush)

FRI 6

The Cake

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This Bekah Brunstetter play, directed by Christine Bokhour, is about a pastry chef’s reaction to a same-sex wedding in her family. With Gregory Porter Miller, Sally Mayes, Kullan Edberg and Evan Simone Frazier. Continues weekends through May 22.

Cost: $25 ($22 students, seniors)

SAT 7

Nick Di Paolo

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian and talk-show radio host will perform stand-up. Cost: $25 to $37.50



TALKS AND TOURS

SAT 30

Civil War Weekend

HOPEWELL JUNCTION

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Brinckerhoff House

68 N. Kensington Dr.

eastfishkillhistoricalsociety.org

Learn about the all-volunteer 150th Infantry Regiment that formed in Poughkeepsie. There will be demonstrations, presentations, building tours and viewings of period artifacts. Also SUN 1. Cost: $5

SUN 1

Wildflower Walk

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2920 Route 9

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Learn about spring wildflowers and how to identify them. Registration required.

SUN 1

Francine Prose

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The National Book Award finalist will read from her latest novel, The Vixen, as part of the ongoing Sunset Reading Series. Free





WED 4

Quiet Investing in a Noisy World

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Beahive

291 Main St. | beahivebzzz.com

Lena Rizkallah will address issues that impact markets and how to maintain your focus.

WED 4

The Tick Project

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest

Felicia Keesing of Bard College and Rick Ostfeld of the Cary Institute will discuss the findings of the six-year study in Dutchess County to test environmentally safe methods to reduce tick populations and tick-borne disease infections.

SAT 7

History Hike

PUTNAM VALLEY

10 a.m. Fahnestock State Park

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Cassie Ward, director of the Putnam History Museum, and Dan Ricci, the Putnam Valley historian, will lead an 8.5-mile hike along Sunken Mile Road and discuss historical events that happened along the way. Register online. Cost: $10 ($8 members)

SAT 7

The Art of Flower Arranging

PHILIPSTOWN

4:30 – 7 p.m. Stonecrop Garden

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Frances Palmer will discuss her new book, Life in the Studio: Inspiration and Lessons on Creativity, and lead a workshop. An exhibit of her pottery and photographs are on display through May 30. Cost: $25 ($15 members)





KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 30

Fairy House Hunt

POUGHKEEPSIE

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Locust Grove Estate

2683 South Road | lgny.org/calendar

Search for more than 30 fairy houses and other surprises on the grounds at this annual event open weekends through June 26. Cost: $10 (ages 4 and younger free)

SAT 30

Compass Arts Showcase

BEACON

1 – 6 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | compassarts.org

Watch student performances in improv and theater and hear the Rompatom Choir and the Beacon Rising Choir. There will also be an art show, food trucks and a dance scavenger hunt. Also SUN 1. Cost: $10

SAT 30

Claribel Ortega

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The author of Ghost Squad will read from her new young adult book, Witchlings. Co-hosted by Split Rock Books. Registration requested.

SUN 1

Kids’ Fishing Day

COLD SPRING

8 a.m. – Noon. Reservoir | Fishkill Road

The Nelsonville Fish and Fur Club is hosting this annual event, now in its 32nd year.

SAT 7

Mother’s Day Tea

GARRISON

11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Enjoy live classical guitar, informal tea service and a brunch box in the gardens. Also SUN 8. Cost: $100 (table for 2)

SAT 7

Stunt Dog Experience

PEEKSKILL

1 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Watch tricks, challenges and athletic feats performed by dogs trained by Chris Perondi. Cost: $42

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 30

Material Matters

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202

magazzino.art

Elizabeth Mangini of the California College of the Arts will discuss Giuseppe Penone’s sculptures in the context of aesthetics and the Italian social and intellectual trends of the 1960s and ‘70s. Free

SAT 30

Art | Beacon

BEACON

3 – 8 p.m. Procario Designs Studio

64b Maple St.

Work by local artists will be on display during this one-day exhibit hosted

by John Procario.

FRI 6

Hudson Light

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

Cold Spring artist Rick Gedney’s landscapes of the Hudson River Valley will be on display through May 29.





SAT 7

Piero Gilardi: Tappeto-Natura

PHILIPSTOWN

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202

magazzino.art

The sculptor’s first solo exhibit in the U.S. of his “nature carpets” will continue through the end of the year. Dancers will perform at noon, 12:30 & 1 p.m. on both days of the opening weekend and then monthly. Free

MUSIC

SAT 30

David Wilcox

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The folk singer, known for personal revelations in his music, will perform. Singer and songwriter Jesse Ruben opens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 30

The Father Who Stayed

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The concert will feature a reading from the book by Rinde Eckert and Jeremy Schonfeld and songs written by Schonfeld and performed by Eckert, Daniel Rowan, Jen Malenke, Christian Campbell, Kelly Ellenwood, Ryan Dunn, Hannah Cornish and Annalyse McCoy. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 30

The Jersey Tenors

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This opera and rock mash-up will perform classics by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bon Jovi and others. Cost: $30 to $45

SUN 1

6th Annual Seeger Festival

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Scheduled performers include David and Jacob Bernz, Betty and the Baby Boomers, Reggie Harris, the Neverlee Brothers, Rick Nestler, the Trouble Sisters and Sarah Underhill. Donations will benefit organizations that Pete Seeger started: Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, the Beacon Sloop Club and River Pool. Free

SUN 1

Attacca Quartet

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

The quartet, which won a Grammy for Orange, will perform as part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series. Cost: $40 ($10 students)

MON 2

Two Sisters Inc.

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Dave Sewelson, Claire Daly, Dave Hofstra and Michael Sarin will perform as part of the weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

THURS 5

Leonid and Friends

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This tribute to the band Chicago will includes its hits. Cost: $39.50 to $49.50

FRI 6

Adam Ezra Group

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Ezra, along with his bandmates, fiddler Corinna Smith, drummer Alex Martin and bassist Poche Ponce, will perform music from The Gathering Series and The Album Project. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

FRI 6

Genessa and the Selena Experience

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Genessa Escobar will portray the singer in this tribute. Cost: $22.50 to $35





FRI 6

Eugene Tyler Band

BEACON

9 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

The local bluegrass trio will perform music from its latest album, Thanks, Cats.

SAT 7

Sixties Sing-A-Long

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall

1 Chestnut St.

Bring the family and sing along to Beatles and Motown songs with a band led by Dar Williams. Free

SAT 7

The Little Things

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform an assortment of miniatures at Aquinas Hall with a program that includes Bach, Debussy, Copland and Liadov. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)

SAT 7

Prognosis

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The American Pink Floyd Show covers iconic songs from The Wall, Dark Side of the Moon and other albums. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 7

The Last of the Mo’Ricans

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The band will perform traditional Puerto Rican jibaro music.

Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

MON 2

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 3

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

TUES 3

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 4

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 4

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 5

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com