The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 30
Household Hazardous Waste Collection
KENT
9 a.m. – Noon. Fahnestock Park
1498 Route 301
845-808-1390, x43125
putnamcountyny.com/recycling
For Putnam residents; registration required. See website for accepted items.
SAT 30
Cherry Blossom Festival & Plant Sale
PEEKSKILL
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Riverfront Green
peekskillrotary.com
This annual event will feature children’s activities, food and drinks for purchase, craft booths and a silent auction. Bring a new or gently used book to donate to the Golden Bookshelf Project. Free
SAT 30
Used Book Sale
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The Friends of the Butterfield Library organized this sale to benefit library programs.
SAT 30
Veterans’ Town Hall
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon. Elks Lodge
29 Overocker Road
facebook.com/DutchessCoGov
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will host. Attend in person or watch online.
SAT 30
Arbor Day Tree Planting
GARRISON
1 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Jennifer Lerner, an educator from Cornell Cooperative Extension, will demonstrate how to plant and prune a tree.
SAT 30
Taste of the Valley
PHILIPSTOWN
6:30 p.m. Glynwood Farm
362 Glynwood Road
haldaneschoolfoundation.org
This annual Haldane School Foundation fundraiser will include a silent auction and local food and drinks. Cost: $100
SUN 1
Marathon for Mental Health
COLD SPRING
bit.ly/hub-race
Walk, hike, run or bike 26.2 miles throughout the month and share your progress with the community during this fundraiser for the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub. Cost: $26 ($50 per family)
SUN 1
Toy & Comic Book Show
BEACON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Veterans Building
413 Main St.
facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow
Dozens of vendors will have comics, graphic novels and figures for sale.
SUN 1
Grazing on the Grass
GARRISON
4 p.m. Garrison Institute
14 Mary’s Way
csfarmmarket.org/dinner
Enjoy food and drinks from Fresh Company while strolling the grounds during this benefit for the Cold Spring Farmers’ Market. Cost: $100
THURS 5
Blood Drive
BEACON
1 – 6 p.m. Veterans Building
413 Main St. | 800-733-2767
redcrossblood.org
Register in advance to donate.
FRI 6
Donations for Ukrainian Refugees
CARMEL
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Paladin Center
39 Seminary Hill Road
putnamcountycares.com/ukraineaid
The local Polish community and Putnam County will partner to send aid to refugees sheltering in Poland. See the website for a list of needed supplies. Also SAT 7, SUN 8.
SAT 7
Riverkeeper Sweep
BEACON
7 – 10 a.m. Denning’s Point
199 Dennings Ave. | riverkeeper.org
Bring work gloves, water and a mask to help clean up the park during New York’s I Love My Park Day. Meet at the loop trailhead.
SAT 7
Riverkeeper Sweep
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D | riverkeeper.org
Bring work gloves, water and a mask to help clean up the park during New York’s I Love My Park Day.
SAT 7
Master Gardeners Plant Sale
CARMEL
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Memorial Park
201 Gypsy Trail Road
845-278-6738 x220
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
This annual sale will include vegetables, perennials, native pollinator plants, herbs and baskets and gifts.
SAT 7
Invasive Plant Sweep
GARRISON
9 a.m. – Noon. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Volunteers who help clean up the Woodland Trail will receive free admission to the grounds for the day.
SAT 7
Plant Sale
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – Noon. Town Hall | 807 Route 52
facebook.com/verplanckgardenclub
This sale, organized by the Verplanck Garden Club, will include perennials, herbs, annuals and gifts.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 30
Into the Woods
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
The Beacon Players will perform the Stephen Sondheim musical that intertwines characters from multiple stories by the Brothers Grimm, including Cinderella, Rapunzel and Little Red Riding Hood. Also SUN 1. Cost: $15 ($10 students, seniors)
SAT 30
Off Peak
ARMONK
8 p.m. North Castle Library
914-271-2811 | hudsonstage.com
Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson of Garrison star in this premiere of a new play by Brenda Withers about old flames who connect on the evening commute. Also SUN 1 (with Q&A), FRI 6, SAT 7. Cost: $40 ($35 students and seniors, $10 student rush)
FRI 6
The Cake
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This Bekah Brunstetter play, directed by Christine Bokhour, is about a pastry chef’s reaction to a same-sex wedding in her family. With Gregory Porter Miller, Sally Mayes, Kullan Edberg and Evan Simone Frazier. Continues weekends through May 22.
Cost: $25 ($22 students, seniors)
SAT 7
Nick Di Paolo
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian and talk-show radio host will perform stand-up. Cost: $25 to $37.50
TALKS AND TOURS
SAT 30
Civil War Weekend
HOPEWELL JUNCTION
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Brinckerhoff House
68 N. Kensington Dr.
eastfishkillhistoricalsociety.org
Learn about the all-volunteer 150th Infantry Regiment that formed in Poughkeepsie. There will be demonstrations, presentations, building tours and viewings of period artifacts. Also SUN 1. Cost: $5
SUN 1
Wildflower Walk
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2920 Route 9
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Learn about spring wildflowers and how to identify them. Registration required.
SUN 1
Francine Prose
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The National Book Award finalist will read from her latest novel, The Vixen, as part of the ongoing Sunset Reading Series. Free
WED 4
Quiet Investing in a Noisy World
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Beahive
291 Main St. | beahivebzzz.com
Lena Rizkallah will address issues that impact markets and how to maintain your focus.
WED 4
The Tick Project
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest
Felicia Keesing of Bard College and Rick Ostfeld of the Cary Institute will discuss the findings of the six-year study in Dutchess County to test environmentally safe methods to reduce tick populations and tick-borne disease infections.
SAT 7
History Hike
PUTNAM VALLEY
10 a.m. Fahnestock State Park
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Cassie Ward, director of the Putnam History Museum, and Dan Ricci, the Putnam Valley historian, will lead an 8.5-mile hike along Sunken Mile Road and discuss historical events that happened along the way. Register online. Cost: $10 ($8 members)
SAT 7
The Art of Flower Arranging
PHILIPSTOWN
4:30 – 7 p.m. Stonecrop Garden
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Frances Palmer will discuss her new book, Life in the Studio: Inspiration and Lessons on Creativity, and lead a workshop. An exhibit of her pottery and photographs are on display through May 30. Cost: $25 ($15 members)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 30
Fairy House Hunt
POUGHKEEPSIE
10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Locust Grove Estate
2683 South Road | lgny.org/calendar
Search for more than 30 fairy houses and other surprises on the grounds at this annual event open weekends through June 26. Cost: $10 (ages 4 and younger free)
SAT 30
Compass Arts Showcase
BEACON
1 – 6 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | compassarts.org
Watch student performances in improv and theater and hear the Rompatom Choir and the Beacon Rising Choir. There will also be an art show, food trucks and a dance scavenger hunt. Also SUN 1. Cost: $10
SAT 30
Claribel Ortega
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The author of Ghost Squad will read from her new young adult book, Witchlings. Co-hosted by Split Rock Books. Registration requested.
SUN 1
Kids’ Fishing Day
COLD SPRING
8 a.m. – Noon. Reservoir | Fishkill Road
The Nelsonville Fish and Fur Club is hosting this annual event, now in its 32nd year.
SAT 7
Mother’s Day Tea
GARRISON
11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Enjoy live classical guitar, informal tea service and a brunch box in the gardens. Also SUN 8. Cost: $100 (table for 2)
SAT 7
Stunt Dog Experience
PEEKSKILL
1 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Watch tricks, challenges and athletic feats performed by dogs trained by Chris Perondi. Cost: $42
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 30
Material Matters
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202
magazzino.art
Elizabeth Mangini of the California College of the Arts will discuss Giuseppe Penone’s sculptures in the context of aesthetics and the Italian social and intellectual trends of the 1960s and ‘70s. Free
SAT 30
Art | Beacon
BEACON
3 – 8 p.m. Procario Designs Studio
64b Maple St.
Work by local artists will be on display during this one-day exhibit hosted
by John Procario.
FRI 6
Hudson Light
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
Cold Spring artist Rick Gedney’s landscapes of the Hudson River Valley will be on display through May 29.
SAT 7
Piero Gilardi: Tappeto-Natura
PHILIPSTOWN
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202
magazzino.art
The sculptor’s first solo exhibit in the U.S. of his “nature carpets” will continue through the end of the year. Dancers will perform at noon, 12:30 & 1 p.m. on both days of the opening weekend and then monthly. Free
MUSIC
SAT 30
David Wilcox
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The folk singer, known for personal revelations in his music, will perform. Singer and songwriter Jesse Ruben opens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 30
The Father Who Stayed
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The concert will feature a reading from the book by Rinde Eckert and Jeremy Schonfeld and songs written by Schonfeld and performed by Eckert, Daniel Rowan, Jen Malenke, Christian Campbell, Kelly Ellenwood, Ryan Dunn, Hannah Cornish and Annalyse McCoy. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 30
The Jersey Tenors
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This opera and rock mash-up will perform classics by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bon Jovi and others. Cost: $30 to $45
SUN 1
6th Annual Seeger Festival
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Scheduled performers include David and Jacob Bernz, Betty and the Baby Boomers, Reggie Harris, the Neverlee Brothers, Rick Nestler, the Trouble Sisters and Sarah Underhill. Donations will benefit organizations that Pete Seeger started: Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, the Beacon Sloop Club and River Pool. Free
SUN 1
Attacca Quartet
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
The quartet, which won a Grammy for Orange, will perform as part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series. Cost: $40 ($10 students)
MON 2
Two Sisters Inc.
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Dave Sewelson, Claire Daly, Dave Hofstra and Michael Sarin will perform as part of the weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
THURS 5
Leonid and Friends
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This tribute to the band Chicago will includes its hits. Cost: $39.50 to $49.50
FRI 6
Adam Ezra Group
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Ezra, along with his bandmates, fiddler Corinna Smith, drummer Alex Martin and bassist Poche Ponce, will perform music from The Gathering Series and The Album Project. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
FRI 6
Genessa and the Selena Experience
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Genessa Escobar will portray the singer in this tribute. Cost: $22.50 to $35
FRI 6
Eugene Tyler Band
BEACON
9 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
The local bluegrass trio will perform music from its latest album, Thanks, Cats.
SAT 7
Sixties Sing-A-Long
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall
1 Chestnut St.
Bring the family and sing along to Beatles and Motown songs with a band led by Dar Williams. Free
SAT 7
The Little Things
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform an assortment of miniatures at Aquinas Hall with a program that includes Bach, Debussy, Copland and Liadov. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)
SAT 7
Prognosis
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The American Pink Floyd Show covers iconic songs from The Wall, Dark Side of the Moon and other albums. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 7
The Last of the Mo’Ricans
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The band will perform traditional Puerto Rican jibaro music.
Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 2
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 3
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
TUES 3
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 4
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 4
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 5
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com