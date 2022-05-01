Current Named Newspaper of Year

Wins 20 awards in annual statewide contest

The Highlands Current was named Newspaper of the Year on Saturday (April 30) at an annual awards program sponsored by the New York Press Association, whose members include small and mid-sized publications from across the state.

The Current scored the most points in an editorial and advertising contest for work that appeared in 2021, with 20 citations. The nonprofit weekly has won 96 NYPA awards since 2013.

The competition, which included 2,481 entries from 132 newspapers, was judged by members of the Nebraska Press Association.

The Current won 11 first-place awards. Among papers of all sizes, Brian PJ Cronin won for best environmental coverage; the staff was recognized for headline writing and coverage of elections and politics; and Deb Lucke won graphic illustration for her cartoon about Mrs. Merry retiring from the Desmond-Fish library in Garrison.

Among papers with circulations of 4,000 to 8,000, Strudler won for best front pages among tabloids; Skip Pearlman took top honors for sports action photo; and Leonard Sparks won for sports feature for When Beacon Was King, a piece about a Little League team that won the state title 40 years ago.

The staff won the Thomas G. Butson Award for Investigative In-Depth Reporting among papers with circulations of 4,000 to 12,000 for Operation Infrastructure.

In advertising categories, Michele Gedney and Pierce Strudler won for advertising excellence among all papers while Teresa Lagerman was honored for local business support campaign among all papers and the promotional campaign among smaller papers for Ice Cream Passport.

Gedney and Strudler won second place among all papers for best advertising media kit; while Cronin won third place among all papers for Solutions Journalism for Hunger in the Highlands. It also won third place in best news or features series for papers with circulations of 4,000 to 12,000.

Among honorable mentions awarded to papers of all sizes, The Current was recognized for best news website; Ross Corsair for video (A Fun Afternoon at Winter Hill) and photo story (Rice Harvest Day … in Philipstown); and Sparks for COVID-19 news coverage (Busy Signals for Vaccine). Among smaller papers, The Current was recognized for its coverage of local government and a feature photo by Corsair.

In addition, Cronin’s series Sundown at Indian Point is a finalist in an annual contest organized by the New York City chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists in the category of reporting by a newspaper with a circulation under 100,000. The other nominees are from the Asbury Park Press in New Jersey and Crain’s New York Business. The winner will be announced May 12.