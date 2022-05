Will specialize in surgical procedures

The NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor on Monday (April 25) opened a facility that will specialize in heart treatment.

Surgeons at the 8,500-square-foot building will perform a variety of procedures, including angioplasty, catheterization and operations to open clogged arteries, the hospital said. Patients also can receive defibrillator and pacemaker implants, and the facility will operate 24 hours a day for emergency care.