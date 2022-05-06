Short-Term Rental Suit in Cold Spring Dismissed

Plaintiff says he may refile

A lawsuit filed against the operator of a short-term rental in Cold Spring has been dismissed.

Carl Mauro, owner of the apartment building at 153 Main St., had sought an injunction prohibiting Frederique Henriot from operating a short-term rental at 3 Furnace St. Mauro also sought $150,000 in damages.

The suit alleged that Henriot and her guests block access to Mauro’s building when they parked on an easement along the rear of his property. Mauro also alleged that Henriot’s STR violates regulations adopted by the village last year.

Mauro’s attorney, Norah Hart, said a state judge in Carmel dismissed the case after she was unable to attend a court session because she had traveled to California for a family emergency. She said her client may try again in Cold Spring Justice Court.