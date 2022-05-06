The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 7

Donations for Ukrainian Refugees

CARMEL

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Paladin Center

39 Seminary Hill Road

putnamcountycares.com/ukraineaid

The local Polish community and Putnam County will partner to send aid to refugees sheltering in Poland. See the website for a list of needed supplies. Also SUN 8.

SAT 14

Birdathon

PHILIPSTOWN

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

For 24 hours, teams will record as many species as possible in this annual fundraiser for the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. Cost: $20 per individual or $80 per team

SAT 14

Funminster Dog Show

PATTERSON

Noon – 2:30 p.m. Recreation Center

65 Front St. | putnamservicedogs.org

Friendly dogs of any breed or age can compete in 10 categories, such as best tail, in this event to support the training of service dogs for conditions other than blindness. The entry fee is $20. Cost: $15 adults ($5 ages 12 and younger)

SUN 15

Run and Walk with the Dogs

BEACON

10 a.m. Memorial Park

runsignup.com/Race/NY/Beacon/ARF5K

Bring your well-behaved dog and run or walk at this 5K to benefit the Animal Rescue Foundation. Cost: $30

SUN 15

Community Safety Day

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | beaconvac.org

The Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps will share info and offer free bike helmets and fittings for children.

SUN 15

Flower Moon Eclipse Gathering

GARRISON

9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Watch the full lunar eclipse on the grounds, with guidance from Lisa DiMarzo, and a celestial magic lantern show. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, $13 ages 5 to 18, discounts for members)

MUSIC

SAT 7

The Little Things

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform an assortment of miniatures at Aquinas Hall with a program that includes Bach, Debussy, Copland and Liadov. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)

SAT 7

Prognosis

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The American Pink Floyd Show covers iconic songs from The Wall, Dark Side of the Moon and other albums. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 7

The Last of the Mo’Ricans

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The band will perform traditional Puerto Rican jibaro music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

MON 9

Ray Blue Group

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The band will perform as part of the weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

FRI 13

Damn Tall Buildings

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

As part of the chapel’s Restoration Roadhouse series, the bluegrass band — with Max Capistran (guitar), Sasha Dubyk (bass) and Avery Ballotta (fiddle) — will perform. Cost: $25

FRI 13

Eileen Ivers Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The woman who has been dubbed “the Jimi Hendrix of the violin” will perform songs from her latest release, Beyond the Bog Road. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

FRI 13

In This Moment

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The woman-fronted heavy metal band will perform. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

FRI 13

Orleans

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Founders John Hall and Lance Hoppen will be joined by Lane Hoppen, Fly Amero and Charlie Morgan to perform 1970s hits such as “Still the One” and “Dance with Me,” along with other music from their four-decade career. Cost: $32.50 to $49.50

FRI 13

Rabbbits Record Release

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood | 47 E. Main St.

lightcultcryptoclub.com

The band will celebrate its tenth album, Grey Matters.

SAT 14

Harry Bolick

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Bolick will sign copies of his book, Fiddle Tunes from Mississippi, and perform with the Mississippi Travelers String Band. Cost: $20

SAT 14

Tom Rush

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The folk singer is celebrating his 50th year of songwriting and playing. Cost: $50 ($55 door)

SAT 14

Damn the Torpedoes

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will create a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ concert experience. Cost: $25 to $35

SUN 15

Michael Davidman

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The pianist will perform a program that includes works by Chopin, Couperin, Franck and Ravel. Free

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 7

Riverkeeper Sweep

BEACON

7 – 10 a.m. Dennings Point

199 Dennings Ave. | riverkeeper.org

Bring work gloves, water and a mask to help clean up the park during New York’s I Love My Park Day. Meet at the loop trailhead.

SAT 7

Riverkeeper Sweep

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D | riverkeeper.org

Bring work gloves, water and a mask to help clean up the park during New York’s I Love My Park Day.

SAT 7

Invasive Plant Sweep

GARRISON

9 a.m. – Noon. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Volunteers who help clean up the Woodland Trail will receive free admission to the grounds for the day.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 7

Stunt Dog Experience

PEEKSKILL

1 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Watch tricks, challenges and athletic feats performed by dogs trained by Chris Perondi. Cost: $42

SAT 7

Off Peak

ARMONK

3 & 8 p.m. North Castle Library

914-271-2811 | hudsonstage.com

Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson of Garrison star in this premiere of a new play by Brenda Withers about old flames who reconnect on the evening commute. Cost: $40 ($35 students and seniors, $10 student rush)

SAT 7

The Cake

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This Bekah Brunstetter play, directed by Christine Bokhour, is about a pastry chef’s reaction to a same-sex wedding in her family. Also SUN 8. Continues weekends through May 22. Cost: $25 ($22 students, seniors)

SAT 7

Nick Di Paolo

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian and radio talk-show host will perform stand-up. Cost: $25 to $37.50

SAT 7

Young Frankenstein

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The classic Mel Brooks comedy has been adapted for the stage. Also FRI 13, SAT 14, SUN 15. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $25 ($22 seniors, military, children 11 and younger)

SAT 14

Student Film Festival

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

foundationforbeaconschools.org

Students from the Beacon City School District will present 2-minute films at this inaugural event. Cost: $8 ($4 children)

SAT 14

Mabel’s Married Life

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

The Butterfield Library’s Silent Film series will feature the 1914 film with Charlie Chaplin and Mabel Normand, and live musical accompaniment by Cary Brown.

SAT 14

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

Drew Prochaska will host this installment of the monthly storytelling series with Andrew McGill, Julie Polk, Jess Salomon, Adam Selbst, Nina Lesiga and Adam Linn. Cost: $20 ($15 for recorded show)

SUN 15

Raphael Kosek

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from her latest chapbook, Harmless Encounters. An open mic will follow.

KIDS & FAMILY

WED 11

Squishy Circuits

BEACON

3:45 p.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students in grades 1 to 5 are invited to use conductor dough to make a circuit with LED lights and batteries. Registration required.

THURS 12

Podcast Workshop

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

In the first of four sessions, teens will learn how to produce a podcast with Brandon Lillard, co-host of This is Beacon. Registration required.

THURS 12

Paw Pals Read to a Dog

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children can practice their reading skills with a non-judgmental listener. Registration required.

FRI 13

Ree Play Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

University Settlement Camp

724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org

This tag sale of gently used children’s clothing, gear, books and games will benefit programs for children. Also SAT 14, SUN 15.

SAT 14

Kids’ Craft Connection

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Children and families can take a flashlight tour of the mansion and learn about toys and games, then make a ball-and-cup craft. Cost: $24 ($13 children, members discounted)

SAT 14

College Essay Workshop

COLD SPRING

1 – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Eric Tipler will share tips for engaging college admissions officers and students will write a first draft. Registration required.

PLANT SALES

SAT 7

Plant Sale

CARMEL

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Memorial Park

201 Gypsy Trail Road

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

This annual sale by the Master Gardeners at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County will include vegetables, perennials, native pollinator plants, herbs and baskets and gifts.

SAT 7

Plant Sale

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – Noon. Town Hall

807 Route 52

facebook.com/verplanckgardenclub

This sale, organized by the Verplanck Garden Club, will include perennials, herbs, annuals and gifts.

SUN 15

Plant Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Recreation Center

107 Glenclyfe Drive

philipstowngardenclubny.org

The Philipstown Garden Club will have a large selection of annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables and hanging baskets.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 7

Piero Gilardi: Tappeto-Natura

PHILIPSTOWN

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202

magazzino.art

The sculptor’s first solo exhibit in the U.S. of his “nature carpets” will continue through the end of the year. Dancers will perform at noon, 12:30 & 1 p.m. on both days of the opening weekend and then monthly. Also SUN 8. Free

SAT 7

Alfred Schwartz | Carla Rae Johnson

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Schwartz’s exhibit of photographs, No Parity, range from 1950 to 1994 and will include urban landscapes and street portraits. Johnson’s work from her Séance Series will include drawings and sculpture. Through June 12.

FRI 13

Designing Nature

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Manitoga

584 Route 9D | 845-424-3812

visitmanitoga.org

The Italian design duo of Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin will exhibit their work in collaboration with Magazzino Italian Art. Through Nov. 14.

FRI 13

Trudy Benson | Russell Tyler

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

The couple will share their geometric paintings in their first exhibit with the gallery. Through June 19.

SAT 14

Mural Show

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon – 8 p.m. Cryptic Gallery

358 Main St. | thecrypticco.com

The art and tech collective will feature the work of 12 outdoor muralists along with music, children’s art projects and food trucks.

SAT 14

Hello My Name Is | Chomp’d

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

clutter.co

With custom toys by 7 Sketches, 5th Turtle, Hot Actor and the Chomp Group. Through June 3.

SAT 14

Daniel Berlin

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Berlin’s paintings and monoprints will be on view, along with works by collective members and a curated group show, Flux. Through June 5.

TALKS AND TOURS

SAT 7

History Hike

PUTNAM VALLEY

10 a.m. Fahnestock State Park

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Cassie Ward, director of the Putnam History Museum, and Dan Ricci, the Putnam Valley historian, will lead an 8.5-mile hike along Sunken Mile Road and discuss historical events that happened along the way. Register online. Cost: $10 ($8 members)

SAT 7

The Art of Flower Arranging

PHILIPSTOWN

4:30 – 7 p.m. Stonecrop Garden

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Frances Palmer will discuss her new book, Life in the Studio: Inspiration and Lessons on Creativity, and lead a workshop. An exhibit of her pottery and photographs are on display through May 30. Cost: $25 ($15 members)

WED 11

Beaver Ecology

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest

The Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies will host this discussion of the role of beavers in an ecosystem, their history in New York and how we can coexist.

SAT 14

History Hike

PUTNAM VALLEY

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Granite Mountain Preserve

bit.ly/cce-guided-hikes

Master Gardener volunteers will lead a 5-mile hike to Lookout Rock and share history along the way.

SAT 14

Mount Beacon Incline Railway Exhibit

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

Stories, photos and artifacts from the Incline Railway will be on exhibit as part of an open house and ribbon-cutting for the new Meyer Galleries and Johnson Library. The dedication of the society’s new home, named to honor Robert Murphy, will take place at 1 p.m. The exhibit will run through July 30.

SUN 15

Vegetable Gardening

PUTNAM VALLEY

1 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange

128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org

Chris Bonura will share how to grow food in any space. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

CIVIC

MON 9

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 9

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

MON 9

Budget Hearing

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

WED 11

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov