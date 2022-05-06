The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 7
Donations for Ukrainian Refugees
CARMEL
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Paladin Center
39 Seminary Hill Road
putnamcountycares.com/ukraineaid
The local Polish community and Putnam County will partner to send aid to refugees sheltering in Poland. See the website for a list of needed supplies. Also SUN 8.
SAT 14
Birdathon
PHILIPSTOWN
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
For 24 hours, teams will record as many species as possible in this annual fundraiser for the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. Cost: $20 per individual or $80 per team
SAT 14
Funminster Dog Show
PATTERSON
Noon – 2:30 p.m. Recreation Center
65 Front St. | putnamservicedogs.org
Friendly dogs of any breed or age can compete in 10 categories, such as best tail, in this event to support the training of service dogs for conditions other than blindness. The entry fee is $20. Cost: $15 adults ($5 ages 12 and younger)
SUN 15
Run and Walk with the Dogs
BEACON
10 a.m. Memorial Park
runsignup.com/Race/NY/Beacon/ARF5K
Bring your well-behaved dog and run or walk at this 5K to benefit the Animal Rescue Foundation. Cost: $30
SUN 15
Community Safety Day
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | beaconvac.org
The Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps will share info and offer free bike helmets and fittings for children.
SUN 15
Flower Moon Eclipse Gathering
GARRISON
9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Watch the full lunar eclipse on the grounds, with guidance from Lisa DiMarzo, and a celestial magic lantern show. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, $13 ages 5 to 18, discounts for members)
MUSIC
SAT 7
The Little Things
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform an assortment of miniatures at Aquinas Hall with a program that includes Bach, Debussy, Copland and Liadov. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)
SAT 7
Prognosis
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The American Pink Floyd Show covers iconic songs from The Wall, Dark Side of the Moon and other albums. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 7
The Last of the Mo’Ricans
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The band will perform traditional Puerto Rican jibaro music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MON 9
Ray Blue Group
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The band will perform as part of the weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
FRI 13
Damn Tall Buildings
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
As part of the chapel’s Restoration Roadhouse series, the bluegrass band — with Max Capistran (guitar), Sasha Dubyk (bass) and Avery Ballotta (fiddle) — will perform. Cost: $25
FRI 13
Eileen Ivers Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The woman who has been dubbed “the Jimi Hendrix of the violin” will perform songs from her latest release, Beyond the Bog Road. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
FRI 13
In This Moment
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The woman-fronted heavy metal band will perform. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
FRI 13
Orleans
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Founders John Hall and Lance Hoppen will be joined by Lane Hoppen, Fly Amero and Charlie Morgan to perform 1970s hits such as “Still the One” and “Dance with Me,” along with other music from their four-decade career. Cost: $32.50 to $49.50
FRI 13
Rabbbits Record Release
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood | 47 E. Main St.
lightcultcryptoclub.com
The band will celebrate its tenth album, Grey Matters.
SAT 14
Harry Bolick
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Bolick will sign copies of his book, Fiddle Tunes from Mississippi, and perform with the Mississippi Travelers String Band. Cost: $20
SAT 14
Tom Rush
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The folk singer is celebrating his 50th year of songwriting and playing. Cost: $50 ($55 door)
SAT 14
Damn the Torpedoes
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will create a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ concert experience. Cost: $25 to $35
SUN 15
Michael Davidman
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The pianist will perform a program that includes works by Chopin, Couperin, Franck and Ravel. Free
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 7
Riverkeeper Sweep
BEACON
7 – 10 a.m. Dennings Point
199 Dennings Ave. | riverkeeper.org
Bring work gloves, water and a mask to help clean up the park during New York’s I Love My Park Day. Meet at the loop trailhead.
SAT 7
Riverkeeper Sweep
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D | riverkeeper.org
Bring work gloves, water and a mask to help clean up the park during New York’s I Love My Park Day.
SAT 7
Invasive Plant Sweep
GARRISON
9 a.m. – Noon. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Volunteers who help clean up the Woodland Trail will receive free admission to the grounds for the day.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 7
Stunt Dog Experience
PEEKSKILL
1 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Watch tricks, challenges and athletic feats performed by dogs trained by Chris Perondi. Cost: $42
SAT 7
Off Peak
ARMONK
3 & 8 p.m. North Castle Library
914-271-2811 | hudsonstage.com
Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson of Garrison star in this premiere of a new play by Brenda Withers about old flames who reconnect on the evening commute. Cost: $40 ($35 students and seniors, $10 student rush)
SAT 7
The Cake
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This Bekah Brunstetter play, directed by Christine Bokhour, is about a pastry chef’s reaction to a same-sex wedding in her family. Also SUN 8. Continues weekends through May 22. Cost: $25 ($22 students, seniors)
SAT 7
Nick Di Paolo
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian and radio talk-show host will perform stand-up. Cost: $25 to $37.50
SAT 7
Young Frankenstein
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The classic Mel Brooks comedy has been adapted for the stage. Also FRI 13, SAT 14, SUN 15. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $25 ($22 seniors, military, children 11 and younger)
SAT 14
Student Film Festival
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
foundationforbeaconschools.org
Students from the Beacon City School District will present 2-minute films at this inaugural event. Cost: $8 ($4 children)
SAT 14
Mabel’s Married Life
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
The Butterfield Library’s Silent Film series will feature the 1914 film with Charlie Chaplin and Mabel Normand, and live musical accompaniment by Cary Brown.
SAT 14
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
Drew Prochaska will host this installment of the monthly storytelling series with Andrew McGill, Julie Polk, Jess Salomon, Adam Selbst, Nina Lesiga and Adam Linn. Cost: $20 ($15 for recorded show)
SUN 15
Raphael Kosek
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from her latest chapbook, Harmless Encounters. An open mic will follow.
KIDS & FAMILY
WED 11
Squishy Circuits
BEACON
3:45 p.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students in grades 1 to 5 are invited to use conductor dough to make a circuit with LED lights and batteries. Registration required.
THURS 12
Podcast Workshop
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
In the first of four sessions, teens will learn how to produce a podcast with Brandon Lillard, co-host of This is Beacon. Registration required.
THURS 12
Paw Pals Read to a Dog
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children can practice their reading skills with a non-judgmental listener. Registration required.
FRI 13
Ree Play Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
University Settlement Camp
724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org
This tag sale of gently used children’s clothing, gear, books and games will benefit programs for children. Also SAT 14, SUN 15.
SAT 14
Kids’ Craft Connection
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Children and families can take a flashlight tour of the mansion and learn about toys and games, then make a ball-and-cup craft. Cost: $24 ($13 children, members discounted)
SAT 14
College Essay Workshop
COLD SPRING
1 – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Eric Tipler will share tips for engaging college admissions officers and students will write a first draft. Registration required.
PLANT SALES
SAT 7
Plant Sale
CARMEL
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Memorial Park
201 Gypsy Trail Road
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
This annual sale by the Master Gardeners at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County will include vegetables, perennials, native pollinator plants, herbs and baskets and gifts.
SAT 7
Plant Sale
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – Noon. Town Hall
807 Route 52
facebook.com/verplanckgardenclub
This sale, organized by the Verplanck Garden Club, will include perennials, herbs, annuals and gifts.
SUN 15
Plant Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Recreation Center
107 Glenclyfe Drive
philipstowngardenclubny.org
The Philipstown Garden Club will have a large selection of annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables and hanging baskets.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 7
Piero Gilardi: Tappeto-Natura
PHILIPSTOWN
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202
magazzino.art
The sculptor’s first solo exhibit in the U.S. of his “nature carpets” will continue through the end of the year. Dancers will perform at noon, 12:30 & 1 p.m. on both days of the opening weekend and then monthly. Also SUN 8. Free
SAT 7
Alfred Schwartz | Carla Rae Johnson
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Schwartz’s exhibit of photographs, No Parity, range from 1950 to 1994 and will include urban landscapes and street portraits. Johnson’s work from her Séance Series will include drawings and sculpture. Through June 12.
FRI 13
Designing Nature
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Manitoga
584 Route 9D | 845-424-3812
visitmanitoga.org
The Italian design duo of Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin will exhibit their work in collaboration with Magazzino Italian Art. Through Nov. 14.
FRI 13
Trudy Benson | Russell Tyler
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
The couple will share their geometric paintings in their first exhibit with the gallery. Through June 19.
SAT 14
Mural Show
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon – 8 p.m. Cryptic Gallery
358 Main St. | thecrypticco.com
The art and tech collective will feature the work of 12 outdoor muralists along with music, children’s art projects and food trucks.
SAT 14
Hello My Name Is | Chomp’d
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
clutter.co
With custom toys by 7 Sketches, 5th Turtle, Hot Actor and the Chomp Group. Through June 3.
SAT 14
Daniel Berlin
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Berlin’s paintings and monoprints will be on view, along with works by collective members and a curated group show, Flux. Through June 5.
TALKS AND TOURS
SAT 7
History Hike
PUTNAM VALLEY
10 a.m. Fahnestock State Park
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Cassie Ward, director of the Putnam History Museum, and Dan Ricci, the Putnam Valley historian, will lead an 8.5-mile hike along Sunken Mile Road and discuss historical events that happened along the way. Register online. Cost: $10 ($8 members)
SAT 7
The Art of Flower Arranging
PHILIPSTOWN
4:30 – 7 p.m. Stonecrop Garden
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Frances Palmer will discuss her new book, Life in the Studio: Inspiration and Lessons on Creativity, and lead a workshop. An exhibit of her pottery and photographs are on display through May 30. Cost: $25 ($15 members)
WED 11
Beaver Ecology
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest
The Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies will host this discussion of the role of beavers in an ecosystem, their history in New York and how we can coexist.
SAT 14
History Hike
PUTNAM VALLEY
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Granite Mountain Preserve
bit.ly/cce-guided-hikes
Master Gardener volunteers will lead a 5-mile hike to Lookout Rock and share history along the way.
SAT 14
Mount Beacon Incline Railway Exhibit
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
Stories, photos and artifacts from the Incline Railway will be on exhibit as part of an open house and ribbon-cutting for the new Meyer Galleries and Johnson Library. The dedication of the society’s new home, named to honor Robert Murphy, will take place at 1 p.m. The exhibit will run through July 30.
SUN 15
Vegetable Gardening
PUTNAM VALLEY
1 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange
128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org
Chris Bonura will share how to grow food in any space. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
CIVIC
MON 9
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 9
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
MON 9
Budget Hearing
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
WED 11
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov