Two Jan. 6 Defendants From Putnam Sentenced

Mahopac residents pleaded guilty

Two Mahopac men were sentenced last week for their roles in the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, on the U.S. Capitol, an attempt to disrupt the certification of the presidential election results.

As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Anthony Vuksanaj, 52, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol. Police had detained Vuksanaj in June 2020 in connection to a robbery at knifepoint; he denied being involved but a search warrant showed his phone had been at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

On April 29, he was sentenced to three years of probation that includes three imprisonments of 14 days each and three months of home confinement, as well as $2,510 in fines.

Robert Ballesteros, 28, posted a video on Instagram of himself inside the Capitol wearing a black mask. He said he had “made my stand.” Ballesteros pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing and was sentenced on April 28 to 36 months of probation and fined $510.

In addition, an Orange County man, Thomas Webster, a 20-year veteran of the New York Police Department, was convicted by a jury on Monday (May 1) of six counts related to his assault of a Capitol police officer on Jan. 6. The Goshen resident faces 20 years in prison on the most serious charge, striking the officer with a metal flagpole.