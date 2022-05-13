Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from March

Officers responded to 616 calls, including 32 auto crashes and 19 domestic disputes.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law treats police blotter records as public records, with some narrow exceptions, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion.

Tuesday, March 1

A caller on Wesley Avenue reported that an unknown female was trying to gain entrance into her home.

Wednesday, March 2

Officers responded to assist at a structure fire on Sycamore Drive.

Officers investigated an unattended death.

A caller on Hammond Plaza reported damage to her door as a result of a possible burglary attempt.

A caller on Main Street reported that her car had been sideswiped in a hit-and-run.

Thursday, March 3

After a report of a disabled vehicle on North Cedar Street, Gemista I. Smith, 40, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Following an auto crash on Liberty Street, Brandon J. Arena, 25, of Beacon, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

A caller on Fishkill Avenue reported that his vehicle was vandalized.

Officers responded to a call from Churchill Street to assist with a hazardous condition involving a tractor trailer.

Friday, March 4

A caller on Main Street reported that someone hit his vehicle and tried to leave the scene. Tickets issued.

A caller reported damage to his car as a result of a hit-and-run.

Sunday, March 6

Nygel T. Rivera, 31, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

A caller on Fishkill Avenue reported that an individual was harassing people within their former place of employment. All parties were advised to stop the harassment.

Thursday, March 10

Trelan J. Mayweather, 21, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

A caller on North Walnut Street reported that the license plates had been removed from her vehicle.

A caller reported online harassment via email and social media from an unknown individual.

Monday, March 14

After a report of a disturbance on Schenck Avenue, Michael B. Spidalieri, 54, of Fishkill, was charged with assault.

Wednesday, March 16

A caller reported that someone had opened accounts in her name and transferred funds from her existing accounts to the new accounts.

A caller on North Chestnut Street reported damage to her car as a result of a hit-and-run.

Thursday, March 17

A caller on Colonial Road reported damage to her vehicle as a result of a hit-and-run.

Saturday, March 19

A caller on Fishkill Avenue reported a hit-and-run.

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Monday, March 21

After a report of property damage on Main Street, Andrew R. Stuck, 44, of Hopewell Junction, was charged with driving while intoxicated and obstruction of governmental administration.

A caller on Lydia Drive reported someone used his credit cards.

Tuesday, March 22

A caller on Hammond Plaza reported that someone tried to gain entry into her home.

A caller on Fishkill Avenue reported losing his wallet.

Wednesday, March 23

A caller on Colonial Road reported that the cameras from his residence were missing.

A caller on Henry Street reported damage to her vehicle as a result of a hit-and-run.

Thursday, March 24

After a report of a suspicious auto on Eliza Street, Miranda Jo Romine, 26, of Beacon was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operator.

Friday, March 25

After a traffic stop on South Avenue, Alex M. Powers, 45, of Beacon, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

A caller on Main Street reported unauthorized transactions in his bank account.

Saturday, March 26

A caller on Main Street reported an unidentified woman committing a larceny at her place of business. Suspect was located and item returned to business.

Sunday, March 27

After a traffic stop on North Avenue, Tony L. Abraham, 61, of Katonah, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

After a report of a larceny on Main Street, Jordan Smith, 24, of Beacon was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Tuesday, March 29

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Mariah B. Mejias, 24, of Newburgh, was processed on a bench warrant.

Wednesday, March 30

Officers responded to a call from Wolcott Avenue for a broken window.

Emmanuel Ramos, 32, of Beacon was charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Thursday, March 31

Officers responded to a call from Wolcott Avenue for broken windows.