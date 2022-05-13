Curto Resigns from Village Board

Cites health concerns; mayor appoints successor

Joe Curto resigned from the Cold Spring Village Board on Wednesday (May 11), citing health concerns.

He had been appointed last year by Kathleen Foley to fill her trustee seat following her election as mayor. Foley named Laura Bozzi to succeed Curto, creating what is thought to be the village’s first all-female board.

Bozzi, a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals who has been active in Philipstown’s Climate Smart initiatives, will serve the remainder of Foley’s term, which ends this year. She is director of programs for the Yale Center on Climate Change and Health.

Foley thanked Curto for his service, calling him “by far the hardest worker, the most practical, most creative thinker, most outcome-oriented, and most joyful trustee I have known. Thank you for all you’ve done to give shape and vitality to this Village Board, and to get our village back on track.”

In other business ….

■ Seastreak has not yet submitted a proposal for its 2022 cruises to Cold Spring. Foley indicated the company is considering Thursday trips during the summer before a fall weekend schedule.

■ The Cold Spring Police Department responded to 51 calls for service in April. Officers issued 29 parking and 14 traffic tickets, including 10 for speeding. No arrests were made. Karen Jackson was appointed to the ad hoc committee on police reform that is reviewing CSPD operations.

■ The Cold Spring Fire Co. responded to 15 calls last month, including five activated alarms, three mountain recues, two assists to emergency medical services, two mutual aids to North Highlands Fire Co. and calls for a motor vehicle accident, brush fire and transformer fire.