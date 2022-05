As a kid, what critters did you like finding each spring?



I liked catching turtles and salamanders.

~Jake Bernz, Beacon



Honeybees. Our neighbor kept bees; we loved his honey. Now I have bees.

~Bettina Utz, Philipstown



Salamanders. We’d muck for them at the pond, put them in to-go coffee cups.

~James Walton, Cold Spring