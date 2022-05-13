Questions for Candidates: Haldane School Board

Although there are no challenges for trustee seats at Haldane — there will be two names on the ballot for two seats on the five-member board — we asked the candidates to share why they are running and what priorities the district needs to address.

The district is also asking voters to approve $27.2 million in spending for 2022-23 and a 3.69 percent tax levy increase, which is just below a state-mandated cap of 3.7 percent. In addition, the ballot will include a proposal to allow the district to spend up to $185,000 on school buses.

The polls will be open on Tuesday (May 17) from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the library of the Haldane Elementary School, 15 Craigside Drive, in Cold Spring.

Ezra Clementson

Clementson is seeking his first term.

My wife Aria (Haldane Class of 2000) and I are raising our two children in Nelsonville and we’ve watched them thrive at Haldane. I’ve taught for nearly 20 years in New York as a high school history teacher, including at a local community college. For six years I was a faculty union president, and am a current Haldane School Foundation trustee. I’m a steadfast advocate for public education and the Haldane community, and hope to continue the progress at Haldane that I’ve seen over the past decade.

The district has done a good job balancing the growing needs of the community with the realities of public education in New York and has worked well over the past few decades to foster growth and connections with community organizations that value public education. I’ve seen firsthand in my various roles within this community how the district is willing to take on local initiatives to better situate Haldane for our community.

On the other hand, previous attempts at improving the Career Development and Occupational Studies program and career/technical pathways to graduation for our high school students forgoing college, need to be reinvigorated. Local labor/trade unions should have a direct connection to our students that are looking forward to a paycheck when they graduate high school instead of a loan payment. Also, gifted and talented opportunities should be expanded for students craving the extra academic challenge.

Sean McNally

McNally is seeking his second term.

