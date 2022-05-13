The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 14

Birdathon

PHILIPSTOWN

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

For 24 hours, teams will record as many species as possible in this annual fundraiser for the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. Cost: $20 per individual or $80 per team

SAT 14

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

This artisan pop-up will benefit the church.

SAT 14

Funminster Dog Show

PATTERSON

Noon – 2:30 p.m. Recreation Center

65 Front St. | putnamservicedogs.org

Friendly dogs of any breed or age can compete in 10 categories, such as best tail, in this event to support the training of service dogs for conditions other than blindness. The entry fee is $20. Cost: $15 adults ($5 ages 12 and younger)

SUN 15

Plant Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Recreation Center

107 Glenclyfe Drive

philipstowngardenclubny.org

The Philipstown Garden Club will have a large selection of annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables and hanging baskets.

SUN 15

Run and Walk with the Dogs

BEACON

10 a.m. Memorial Park

runsignup.com/Race/NY/Beacon/ARF5K

Bring your well-behaved dog and run or walk at this 5K to benefit the Animal Rescue Foundation. Cost: $30

SUN 15

Community Safety Day

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | beaconvac.org

The Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps will share info and offer free bike helmets and fittings for children.

SUN 15

Flower Moon Eclipse Gathering

GARRISON

9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Watch the full lunar eclipse on the grounds, with guidance from Lisa DiMarzo, and a celestial magic lantern show. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, $13 ages 5 to 18, discounts for members)

WED 18

Adult Spelling Bee

CARMEL

5:30 p.m. Centennial Golf Club

185 John Simpson Road

covecarecenter.org

Teams of up to 10 people can show off their word skills in this fundraiser for the Cove Care Center, which helps people affected by mental health and addiction issues. Tickets include a buffet dinner. Cost: $45

FRI 20

Library Associates Award Dinner

BEAR MOUNTAIN

6:30 p.m. Bear Mountain Inn

99 Service Road | 845-424-2030

desmondfishlibrary.org

Former New York Times publisher Arthur O. Sulzberger Jr. and philanthropist Dr. Frank Lucente (below) will be honored at this annual fundraiser for the Desmond-Fish Public Library. Cost: $200+





SUN 22

International Day for Biological Diversity

OSSINING

11 a.m. Teatown Lake Reservation

1600 Spring Valley Road | teatown.org

Learn about the diverse species that live in the lower Hudson Valley, how they survive in urban and suburban environments and ways to be a good neighbor to wildlife. Cost: $8 ($3 members)

SUN 22

Spring Benefit

GARRISON

4:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Celebrity judges will make their pronouncements during a Great Cake Bake-Off to support the theater’s programs. Cost: $50+

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 14

Student Film Festival

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

foundationforbeaconschools.org

Students from the Beacon City School District will present 2-minute films at this inaugural event. Cost: $8 ($4 children)

SAT 14

Mabel’s Married Life

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

The Butterfield Library’s Silent Film series will feature the 1914 film with Charlie Chaplin and Mabel Normand, and live musical accompaniment by Cary Brown.

SAT 14

Young Frankenstein

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The classic Mel Brooks comedy has been adapted for the stage. Also SUN 15, FRI 20, SAT 21, SUN 22. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $25 ($22 seniors, military, children 11 and younger)

SAT 14

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

Drew Prochaska will host this installment of the monthly storytelling series with Andrew McGill, Julie Polk, Jess Salomon, Adam Selbst, Nina Lesiga and Adam Linn. Cost: $20 ($15 for recorded show)

SUN 15

Raphael Kosek

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from her latest chapbook, Harmless Encounters. An open mic will follow.

SAT 21

Celia Reissig

BEACON

6 p.m. Maria Lago Studio | 502 Main St.

The Beacon poet will read from her latest collection, Huellas/Traces, as well as a one-act play.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 14

Ree Play Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. University Settlement Camp

724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org

This tag sale of gently used children’s clothing, gear, books and games will benefit programs for children. Also SUN 15.

SAT 14

Kids’ Craft Connection

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Children and families can take a flashlight tour of the mansion and learn about toys and games, then make a ball-and-cup craft. Cost: $24 ($13 children, member discounts)

SAT 14

College Essay Workshop

COLD SPRING

1 – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Eric Tipler will share tips for engaging college admissions officers and students will write a first draft. Registration required.

THURS 19

Earring Workshop

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Joan Lloyd will show participants how to make beaded earrings. Make a pair for yourself and one to donate to a women’s shelter.

THURS 19

Learning Differences Parent Support Group

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Ascend Center

75 Main St. | bit.ly/haldane-gufs-LD

Join in person or email [email protected] to attend via Zoom.



SAT 21

The Pillowcase Project

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this American Red Cross workshop, students in grades 3 to 6 can learn how to prepare for an emergency with supplies that fit in a pillowcase.







SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 14

Wall Works

BEACON

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | hudsonbeachglass.com

More than a dozen pieces by Franc Palaia will be on display to simulate an archeological site. Through June 5.

SAT 14

Hello My Name Is | Chomp’d

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

clutter.co

With custom toys by 7 Sketches, 5th Turtle, Hot Actor and the Chomp Group.

Through June 3.

SAT 14

Daniel Berlin

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Berlin’s paintings and monoprints will be on view, along with works by collective members and a curated group show, Flux. Through June 5.

TALKS AND TOURS

SAT 14

History Hike

PUTNAM VALLEY

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Granite Mountain Preserve

bit.ly/cce-guided-hikes

Master Gardener volunteers will lead a 5-mile hike to Lookout Rock and share history along the way.

SAT 14

Mount Beacon Incline Railway Exhibit

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

Stories, photos and artifacts from the Incline Railway will be on exhibit as part of an open house and ribbon-cutting for the new Meyer Galleries and Johnson Library. The dedication of the society’s new home, named to honor Robert Murphy, will take place at 1 p.m. The exhibit will run through July 30.

SUN 15

Vegetable Gardening

PUTNAM VALLEY

1 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange

128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org

Chris Bonura will share how to grow food in any space. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

SUN 22

Tavern Talk and Tour

GARRISON

5 p.m. Bird & Bottle Inn

1123 Old Albany Post Road

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Cassie Ward, the Putnam History Museum director, will discuss the history of the 260-year-old inn and the surrounding area and the owners will share their experience restoring it. Cost: $55+

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 14

Mural Show

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon – 8 p.m. Cryptic Gallery

358 Main St. | thecrypticco.com

The art and tech collective will feature the work of 12 outdoor muralists along with music, children’s art projects and food trucks.

MUSIC

SAT 14

Harry Bolick

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Bolick will sign copies of his book, Fiddle Tunes from Mississippi, and perform with the Mississippi Travelers String Band. Cost: $20







SAT 14

Tom Rush

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The folk singer is celebrating his 50th year of songwriting and playing.

Cost: $50 ($55 door)

SAT 14

Damn the Torpedoes

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will create a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ concert experience. Cost: $25 to $35

SAT 14

KYO Surfers

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Expect to hear Butthole Surfer covers.

SUN 15

Michael Davidman

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The pianist will perform a program that includes works by Chopin, Couperin, Franck and Ravel. Free







MON 16

Pete Levin Trio

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Levin, Mike DeMicco and Jeff Siegel will perform as part of the weekly jazz series.

Cost: $15

FRI 20

Lords of 52nd Street

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Two original members from Billy Joel’s band, Richie Cannata and Liberty DeVitto, will be joined by longtime members of the tribute group to perform Joel’s hits. Cost: $37.50 to $49.50

FRI 20

Couples Therapy

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The show will feature performances by three bands of married, musical partners: The Costellos, Open Book and Annalyse & Ryan. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SAT 21

Social Robot

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Little Stony Point | 3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Mike Muller, Bayard Russell, Andrew Gilchrist and Jason Lang will play sci-fi rock outdoors at the Visitor’s Center.

SAT 21

Back to the Garden 1969

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Woodstock cover band will recreate performances by singers and bands who played at the historic concert. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 22

Irradiance

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Classical and rock violinist Daisy Jopling and Orchestra 914 will be joined by youth choirs and Ovation String. Cost: $25 to $35

SUN 22

Beacon Chamber Ensemble

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Joe Brent, Ben Russell and Jeff Fairbanks will play baroque, romantic and modern music. Proof of vaccination required. Free

CIVIC

MON 16

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 16

Candidate Forum

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

bit.ly/AD95EnvForum

At this forum, co-sponsored by 15 environmental groups, Democratic candidates for state Assembly District 95, which includes Philipstown, will address their positions on issues that include renewable energy legislation. Registration required.

TUES 17

Dutchess Town Hall

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5:30 p.m. American Legion

7 Spring St. | dutchessny.gov

County Executive Marc Molinaro will discuss the state of the county and take questions.

WED 18

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 18

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

SCHOOL VOTES

TUES 17

Budget Vote and Trustee Election

BEACON

6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

TUES 17

Budget Vote and Trustee Election

GARRISON

7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org

TUES 17

Budget Vote and Trustee Election

COLD SPRING

7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Haldane

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org