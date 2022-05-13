The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 14
Birdathon
PHILIPSTOWN
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
For 24 hours, teams will record as many species as possible in this annual fundraiser for the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. Cost: $20 per individual or $80 per team
SAT 14
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
This artisan pop-up will benefit the church.
SAT 14
Funminster Dog Show
PATTERSON
Noon – 2:30 p.m. Recreation Center
65 Front St. | putnamservicedogs.org
Friendly dogs of any breed or age can compete in 10 categories, such as best tail, in this event to support the training of service dogs for conditions other than blindness. The entry fee is $20. Cost: $15 adults ($5 ages 12 and younger)
SUN 15
Plant Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Recreation Center
107 Glenclyfe Drive
philipstowngardenclubny.org
The Philipstown Garden Club will have a large selection of annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables and hanging baskets.
SUN 15
Run and Walk with the Dogs
BEACON
10 a.m. Memorial Park
runsignup.com/Race/NY/Beacon/ARF5K
Bring your well-behaved dog and run or walk at this 5K to benefit the Animal Rescue Foundation. Cost: $30
SUN 15
Community Safety Day
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | beaconvac.org
The Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps will share info and offer free bike helmets and fittings for children.
SUN 15
Flower Moon Eclipse Gathering
GARRISON
9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Watch the full lunar eclipse on the grounds, with guidance from Lisa DiMarzo, and a celestial magic lantern show. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, $13 ages 5 to 18, discounts for members)
WED 18
Adult Spelling Bee
CARMEL
5:30 p.m. Centennial Golf Club
185 John Simpson Road
covecarecenter.org
Teams of up to 10 people can show off their word skills in this fundraiser for the Cove Care Center, which helps people affected by mental health and addiction issues. Tickets include a buffet dinner. Cost: $45
FRI 20
Library Associates Award Dinner
BEAR MOUNTAIN
6:30 p.m. Bear Mountain Inn
99 Service Road | 845-424-2030
desmondfishlibrary.org
Former New York Times publisher Arthur O. Sulzberger Jr. and philanthropist Dr. Frank Lucente (below) will be honored at this annual fundraiser for the Desmond-Fish Public Library. Cost: $200+
SUN 22
International Day for Biological Diversity
OSSINING
11 a.m. Teatown Lake Reservation
1600 Spring Valley Road | teatown.org
Learn about the diverse species that live in the lower Hudson Valley, how they survive in urban and suburban environments and ways to be a good neighbor to wildlife. Cost: $8 ($3 members)
SUN 22
Spring Benefit
GARRISON
4:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Celebrity judges will make their pronouncements during a Great Cake Bake-Off to support the theater’s programs. Cost: $50+
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 14
Student Film Festival
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
foundationforbeaconschools.org
Students from the Beacon City School District will present 2-minute films at this inaugural event. Cost: $8 ($4 children)
SAT 14
Mabel’s Married Life
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
The Butterfield Library’s Silent Film series will feature the 1914 film with Charlie Chaplin and Mabel Normand, and live musical accompaniment by Cary Brown.
SAT 14
Young Frankenstein
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The classic Mel Brooks comedy has been adapted for the stage. Also SUN 15, FRI 20, SAT 21, SUN 22. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $25 ($22 seniors, military, children 11 and younger)
SAT 14
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
Drew Prochaska will host this installment of the monthly storytelling series with Andrew McGill, Julie Polk, Jess Salomon, Adam Selbst, Nina Lesiga and Adam Linn. Cost: $20 ($15 for recorded show)
SUN 15
Raphael Kosek
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from her latest chapbook, Harmless Encounters. An open mic will follow.
SAT 21
Celia Reissig
BEACON
6 p.m. Maria Lago Studio | 502 Main St.
The Beacon poet will read from her latest collection, Huellas/Traces, as well as a one-act play.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 14
Ree Play Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. University Settlement Camp
724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org
This tag sale of gently used children’s clothing, gear, books and games will benefit programs for children. Also SUN 15.
SAT 14
Kids’ Craft Connection
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Children and families can take a flashlight tour of the mansion and learn about toys and games, then make a ball-and-cup craft. Cost: $24 ($13 children, member discounts)
SAT 14
College Essay Workshop
COLD SPRING
1 – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Eric Tipler will share tips for engaging college admissions officers and students will write a first draft. Registration required.
THURS 19
Earring Workshop
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Joan Lloyd will show participants how to make beaded earrings. Make a pair for yourself and one to donate to a women’s shelter.
THURS 19
Learning Differences Parent Support Group
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Ascend Center
75 Main St. | bit.ly/haldane-gufs-LD
Join in person or email [email protected] to attend via Zoom.
SAT 21
The Pillowcase Project
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this American Red Cross workshop, students in grades 3 to 6 can learn how to prepare for an emergency with supplies that fit in a pillowcase.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 14
Wall Works
BEACON
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | hudsonbeachglass.com
More than a dozen pieces by Franc Palaia will be on display to simulate an archeological site. Through June 5.
SAT 14
Hello My Name Is | Chomp’d
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
clutter.co
With custom toys by 7 Sketches, 5th Turtle, Hot Actor and the Chomp Group.
Through June 3.
SAT 14
Daniel Berlin
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Berlin’s paintings and monoprints will be on view, along with works by collective members and a curated group show, Flux. Through June 5.
TALKS AND TOURS
SAT 14
History Hike
PUTNAM VALLEY
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Granite Mountain Preserve
bit.ly/cce-guided-hikes
Master Gardener volunteers will lead a 5-mile hike to Lookout Rock and share history along the way.
SAT 14
Mount Beacon Incline Railway Exhibit
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
Stories, photos and artifacts from the Incline Railway will be on exhibit as part of an open house and ribbon-cutting for the new Meyer Galleries and Johnson Library. The dedication of the society’s new home, named to honor Robert Murphy, will take place at 1 p.m. The exhibit will run through July 30.
SUN 15
Vegetable Gardening
PUTNAM VALLEY
1 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange
128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org
Chris Bonura will share how to grow food in any space. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
SUN 22
Tavern Talk and Tour
GARRISON
5 p.m. Bird & Bottle Inn
1123 Old Albany Post Road
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Cassie Ward, the Putnam History Museum director, will discuss the history of the 260-year-old inn and the surrounding area and the owners will share their experience restoring it. Cost: $55+
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 14
Mural Show
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon – 8 p.m. Cryptic Gallery
358 Main St. | thecrypticco.com
The art and tech collective will feature the work of 12 outdoor muralists along with music, children’s art projects and food trucks.
MUSIC
SAT 14
Harry Bolick
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Bolick will sign copies of his book, Fiddle Tunes from Mississippi, and perform with the Mississippi Travelers String Band. Cost: $20
SAT 14
Tom Rush
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The folk singer is celebrating his 50th year of songwriting and playing.
Cost: $50 ($55 door)
SAT 14
Damn the Torpedoes
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will create a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ concert experience. Cost: $25 to $35
SAT 14
KYO Surfers
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Expect to hear Butthole Surfer covers.
SUN 15
Michael Davidman
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The pianist will perform a program that includes works by Chopin, Couperin, Franck and Ravel. Free
MON 16
Pete Levin Trio
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Levin, Mike DeMicco and Jeff Siegel will perform as part of the weekly jazz series.
Cost: $15
FRI 20
Lords of 52nd Street
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Two original members from Billy Joel’s band, Richie Cannata and Liberty DeVitto, will be joined by longtime members of the tribute group to perform Joel’s hits. Cost: $37.50 to $49.50
FRI 20
Couples Therapy
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The show will feature performances by three bands of married, musical partners: The Costellos, Open Book and Annalyse & Ryan. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 21
Social Robot
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Little Stony Point | 3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Mike Muller, Bayard Russell, Andrew Gilchrist and Jason Lang will play sci-fi rock outdoors at the Visitor’s Center.
SAT 21
Back to the Garden 1969
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Woodstock cover band will recreate performances by singers and bands who played at the historic concert. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 22
Irradiance
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Classical and rock violinist Daisy Jopling and Orchestra 914 will be joined by youth choirs and Ovation String. Cost: $25 to $35
SUN 22
Beacon Chamber Ensemble
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Joe Brent, Ben Russell and Jeff Fairbanks will play baroque, romantic and modern music. Proof of vaccination required. Free
CIVIC
MON 16
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 16
Candidate Forum
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
bit.ly/AD95EnvForum
At this forum, co-sponsored by 15 environmental groups, Democratic candidates for state Assembly District 95, which includes Philipstown, will address their positions on issues that include renewable energy legislation. Registration required.
TUES 17
Dutchess Town Hall
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5:30 p.m. American Legion
7 Spring St. | dutchessny.gov
County Executive Marc Molinaro will discuss the state of the county and take questions.
WED 18
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 18
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
SCHOOL VOTES
TUES 17
Budget Vote and Trustee Election
BEACON
6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
TUES 17
Budget Vote and Trustee Election
GARRISON
7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org
TUES 17
Budget Vote and Trustee Election
COLD SPRING
7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Haldane
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org