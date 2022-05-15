Man Shot to Death in Beacon

Police say victim killed at Forrestal Heights

A 32-year-old was shot and killed on Saturday (May 14) in the parking lot of the Forrestal Heights complex on West Center Street, according to the Beacon Police Department.

The department said officers responded at about 6:50 p.m. to a report of shots fired. It identified the victim as Lionell B. Pittman Jr. but provided no further information.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 845-831-4111.