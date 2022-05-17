Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from April

Officers responded to 660 calls, including 29 vehicle crashes and 14 domestic disputes.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law generally treats police blotter records as public records, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion.

Friday, April 1

After an auto crash on Fishkill Avenue, Duglas O. Chub Perez, 26, of Fishkill was charged with driving while intoxicated.

A caller on Fishkill Avenue reported that rental equipment had not been returned per contract.

Saturday, April 2

A caller on Main Street reported witnessing a vehicle leave the scene after backing into his parked vehicle. Suspect was located.

Tuesday, April 5

A caller on Wilkes Street reported items stolen from his yard.

Wednesday, April 6

A caller on South Davies reported someone caught on video illegally dumping items on his property.

Friday, April 8

A caller on West Willow reported damage to his vehicle while parked.

Officers responded to Wolcott Avenue to reports of an erratic vehicle swerving on the road and damaging a sign. Suspect was located and issued citations.

Wednesday, April 13

A caller on Spring Street reported fraudulent activity while attempting to sell an item on the internet.

Thursday, April 14

A caller on Main Street reported her phone stolen from her car. Phone located.

Friday, April 15

Officers responded to an auto crash on Sargent Avenue.

Saturday, April 16

A caller on North Walnut Street reported someone tried to forward her mail and attempted to have credit cards opened in her name.

Monday, April 18

A caller on Main Street reported cooking oil stolen from outside his business.

Tuesday, April 19

A caller on Willow Street reported damage to his vehicle as a result of a hit-and-run.

After an auto crash on North Brett Street, Alix T. Olson, 22, of Beacon, was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Wednesday, April 20

A caller on Forrestal Heights reported a bag missing from where it was placed. Officers canvassed area, located the subject and retrieved the bag.

Friday, April 22

Officers responded to an auto crash on Verplanck Avenue.

Sunday, April 24

A caller on Wilkes Street reported that someone rummaged through her car.

A caller on Washington Avenue reported that someone had slashed her tires.

Monday, April 26

Mark H. Kline, 64, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Officers respond to a crash on East Main Street that damaged city property [the dummy light].

Tuesday, April 27

A caller on Tompkins Terrace reported damage to her car as a result of a hit-and-run.

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

A caller on Main Street reported being harassed by an individual

Wednesday, April 28

A caller on Creek Drive reported receiving fraudulent checks from a company that she was hired by to work remotely.

Friday, April 30

After a traffic stop on West Church Street, Najee J. Kenan, 28, of Newburgh, was charged with assault and driving while intoxicated.