Beacon School Budget Approved

Two new trustees join board

Beacon voters approved a $76.9 million school budget on Tuesday (May 17), 741-210, which included a 3.7 percent tax hike, just short of the state-mandated 3.87 tax cap.

They also elected four trustees to the nine-member school board, although none had challengers, and approved measures to allow the district to spend up to $546,000 on buses (711-237) and to create a capital reserve fund of up to $15 million (745-203).

Incumbents Meredith Heuer and Antony Tseng won their third, 3-year terms, receiving 786 and 747 votes, respectively; Alena Kush received 742 votes to win the seat held by Elissa Betterbid, who did not run for re-election; and Yunice Heath received 724 votes and will serve the final two years and six weeks of the term of Jasmine Johnson, who resigned on April 1.

Heath, an access/equity counselor for Dutchess Community College, will take office immediately while Kush, director of parent engagement at Mount Saint Mary College and president of the Rombout Middle School PTO, will begin July 1.