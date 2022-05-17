Garrison School Budget Defeated

Fails to reach threshold to override cap

Voters rejected a budget proposal by the Garrison school district on Tuesday (May 17) that would have raised taxes by 9.18 percent, far above the 2.2 percent allowed by a state tax cap.

Because the $12.36 million in proposed spending for 2022-23 exceeded the cap, state law required at least 60 percent of voters to approve. Instead, the vote was a tie, 314-314. The 628 votes represented about a 30 percent turnout and were 2.5 times the number of ballots cast in 2021, when the budget passed with 75 percent of the vote.

The Garrison school board, which will meet on Wednesday (May 18) to ratify the results, can adopt a continency budget or present the same or a revised budget for a second vote on June 21.

Garrison was one of 15 districts that attempted to override the state tax cap for 2022-23. Last year, five school budgets of 675 statewide were defeated but all five districts organized a second vote, according to the New York State School Boards Association.

Garrison voters did approve, by a 511-112 vote, a measure that will allow the district to contract for two to five years to send its high school students to the Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery school district, rather than annually.

Voters returned Kent Schacht and Sarah Tormey to the seven-member board for three-year terms. Both ran unopposed. Schacht was elected last year to a one-year term and Tormey will be serving her second full term.