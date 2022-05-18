Counties Open Health Survey

Available online through June 11

The Dutchess and Putnam health departments are asking residents to complete a community health survey at tinyurl.com/hvscri. It is available until June 11.

“Your responses help us understand how many aspects of life such as access to food, transportation, child care, employment and health care are impacting your health,” said Dr. Michael Nesheiwat, the Putnam health commissioner, in a statement. “Health-related programs and interventions must be periodically re-evaluated and re-designed, and the data from this survey helps us do just that.”

The health survey is conducted every three years. Those who have been contacted by phone or email should not respond a second time.