Around Town (Photos)

MUSICAL INTERLUDE — Michael Davidman performed a program on May 15 at the Chapel Restoration in Cold Spring; the program included works by Chopin, Franck, Poulenc and Ravel. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

STORM CLOUDS — A thunderstorm that rolled into the Highlands over the weekend created a few apocalyptic clouds, such as these that appeared over Route 9D in Cold Spring on Sunday (May 15). (Photo by Charles Rowe)

RIVER CRUISE — The geese enjoyed the quiet of the Hudson on Sunday — or at least some did. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

SPRING HAS SPRUNG — Lilies bring a change of season / so what e’er could be the reason / that a person in the know / yet suspects it still may snow? (Photo by Ross Corsair)

