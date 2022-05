What bug are you not overly fond of?



The spotted lanternfly — an invasive. It’s in New Jersey but could invade New York.

~Nathan Jenkins, Duluth, Minn. (West Point Cadet)



Mosquitoes and ticks are the worst pests on the face of the Earth.

~Shadoe Jones, Beacon



I’m a Buddhist from the Himalayas: Bugs don’t bug me!

~Chodar Tenzin, Beacon