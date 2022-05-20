Philipstown Food Scrap Recycling Opens

Registration required for pilot program

Registration is open for Philipstown residents to participate in a pilot food scrap recycling program.

To register, visit Philipstown Town Hall, 238 Main St., in Cold Spring, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Startup kits, which include a pail, transportation bin and 25 bags, cost $20 (checks only) and can be picked up on May 21. The kit will allow the town to measure impact.

The first drop-off will take place May 28 and continue each Saturday through the end of the year.