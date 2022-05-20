Sheriff Reports Garrison Resident Victim of Scam

$2,500 check altered and cashed

A Garrison resident was the victim of a scam in which a check written to a local business was altered and cashed for a larger amount, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

The resident alerted the agency on May 10. He told officers that, while reviewing his bank statements, he said he noticed a check that he had written in February to a local business for $2,500 was changed to a higher amount and cashed in the Bronx by someone other than the intended recipient.

The Sheriff’s Department reminded residents to be careful as to where they deposit their mail, noting there have been several recent cases in the county of stolen checks.