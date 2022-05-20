State Launches Paint Disposal

Establishes drop-off points

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has launched a program to make it easier for residents and businesses to dispose of paint.

The program, in partnership with PaintCare, will accept latex and oil-based paints and similar products in quantities of up to 5 gallons per visit. Local drop-off points include Herzogs Paint Center in Fishkill and Sherwin-Williams in Wappingers Falls, Peekskill and Newburgh.

For more information, see dec.ny.gov. The program is funded by a fee applied to the sale of new paint in New York.