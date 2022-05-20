The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 21

Community Tag Sale

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Continental Village

Various locations; follow the red balloons. Also SUN 22.

SAT 21

Garage and Rummage Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – Noon. St. Joachim’s Church

51 Leonard St.

SUN 22

Pollinator Pathways

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. DMV Lot

223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

City Council members Wren Longno and Dan Aymar-Blair will have free seeds and plants for gardeners to support the Pollinator Pathways project. Gardeners also will be available to offer planting advice.

SUN 22

International Day for Biological Diversity

OSSINING

11 a.m. Teatown Lake Reservation

1600 Spring Valley Road | teatown.org

Learn about the diverse species that live in the lower Hudson Valley, how they survive in urban and suburban environments and ways to be a good neighbor to wildlife. Cost: $8 ($3 members)

SUN 22

Spring Benefit

GARRISON

4:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Celebrity judges will make their pronouncements during a Great Cake Bake-Off to support the theater’s programs. Cost: $50+

SUN 29

Putnam Culture Festival

BREWSTER

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312 | bit.ly/putnam-culture

This annual festival, organized by the Putnam County Community Engagement & Police Advisory Board, celebrates the diversity and culture of the county with music, children’s activities, local vendors and food trucks. Cost: $15

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 21

Celia Reissig

BEACON

6 p.m. Maria Lago Studio | 502 Main St.

The Beacon poet will read from her latest collection, Huellas/Traces, as well as a one-act play.

SAT 21

The Cake

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This Bekah Brunstetter play, directed by Christine Bokhour, is about a pastry chef’s reaction to a same-sex wedding in her family. Also SUN 22. Cost: $25 ($22 students, seniors)

SAT 21

Young Frankenstein

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The classic Mel Brooks comedy has been adapted for the stage. Also SUN 22. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $25 ($22 seniors, military, children 11 and younger)

TUES 24

And So I Stayed

BEACON

6 p.m. Story Screen

445 Main St.

storyscreenbeacon.com

The documentary, which examines how domestic violence survivors are treated by the legal system, follows the trial and sentencing and ongoing efforts to free Poughkeepsie resident Nikki Addimando, who killed her partner. All proceeds benefit Addimando and her children. Cost: $40

FRI 27

Silver Linings Playbook

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

desmondfishlibrary.org

Join in for an online viewing and discussion of the 2012 Oscar-nominated film starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence about mental illness and finding connection.





KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 21

The Pillowcase Project

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this American Red Cross workshop, students in grades 3 to 6 can learn how to prepare for an emergency with supplies that fit in a pillowcase.

SAT 21

The Lion King Jr.

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe Drive

philipstownrecreation.com

The Foot in Mouth Players will present the Disney hit. Also SUN 22.

Cost: $10 ($5 children)

FRI 27

Baby Shark Live

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza | midhudsonciviccenter.org

This immersive experience will follow Baby Shark and his friend Pinkfong on an adventure in the sea with new and classic songs. Cost: $35.50 or $42.50





TALKS AND TOURS

SUN 22

Tavern Talk and Tour

GARRISON

5 p.m. Bird & Bottle Inn

1123 Old Albany Post Road

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Cassie Ward, the Putnam History Museum director, will discuss the history of the 260-year-old inn and the surrounding area and the owners will share their experience restoring it. Cost: $55+

TUES 24

Digitally Archiving Beacon’s Oldest Church

BEACON

7 p.m. St. Joachim School Hall

51 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

Emily Murnane, a trustee of the Beacon Historical Society, will share her findings about the history of the former Dutch Reformed Church. Its new owner, Gavin Hecker, will also answer questions about development plans.

SAT 28

From Badge of Military Merit to Purple Heart

NEWBURGH

2 p.m.

Washington’s Headquarters

84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

Gen. George Washington created the award that later became the Purple Heart. Find out more about the history of the honor and celebrate those who served.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 21

Celebrating 25 Years

NEWBURGH

1 – 6 p.m. Holland Tunnel

46 Chambers St.

hollandtunnelgallery.com

This exhibit, with work by Alexandra Limpert, Bix Lye, Jacques Roch, Jan Mulder, Larry Lee Webb, Paulien Lethen and Susan Daboll, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the gallery. At 3:30 p.m., the Holland Tunnel Jazz Quartet will perform. Also SUN 22, with a potluck and music by The Return of the Down and Dirty Lounge. The exhibit continues through June 26.





MUSIC

SAT 21

Social Robot

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Mike Muller, Bayard Russell, Andrew Gilchrist and Jason Lang will play sci-fi rock outdoors at the Visitor’s Center.

SAT 21

Back to the Garden 1969

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Woodstock cover band will recreate performances from the concert.

Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 22

Irradiance

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Classical and rock violinist Daisy Jopling and Orchestra 914 will be joined by youth choirs and Ovation String. Cost: $25 to $35





SUN 22

Beacon Chamber Ensemble

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Joe Brent, Ben Russell and Jeff Fairbanks will play baroque, romantic and modern music. Proof of vaccination required. Free

MON 23

Ornettiquette

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The band, with Chris Pasin, Jeff Lederer, Michael Bisio and Harvey Sorgenwill, will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

FRI 27

Total Mass Retain

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

This Yes tribute band will play the classics. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 28

Azulado

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The jazz rock trio will perform flamenco music.

SAT 28

The Bookends

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

The band, formed in 1976 by Chris Brown and Joe Summo, will perform classic songs and original music. Cost: $25 ($30 door)





CIVIC

MON 23

Dutchess Town Hall

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5:30 p.m. American Legion

7 Spring St. | dutchessny.gov

County Executive Marc Molinaro will discuss the state of the county and take questions. The event was rescheduled from last week.

MON 23

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

1 Municipal Plaza | 845-838-5011 beaconny.gov

TUES 24

Dutchess County Redistricting Hearing

FISHKILL

7 p.m. Dutchess Community College

461 Route 9 | bit.ly/dclegislature-map

WED 25

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall

85 Main St. | 845-265-3611

coldspringny.gov

The meeting, which will also take place by Zoom, will include a presentation by the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail.

WED 25

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | gufs.org

The board will discuss its response to the budget defeat.

WED 25

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall

238 Main St | 845-265-5200

philipstown.com