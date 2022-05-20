The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 21
Community Tag Sale
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Continental Village
Various locations; follow the red balloons. Also SUN 22.
SAT 21
Garage and Rummage Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – Noon. St. Joachim’s Church
51 Leonard St.
SUN 22
Pollinator Pathways
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. DMV Lot
223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
City Council members Wren Longno and Dan Aymar-Blair will have free seeds and plants for gardeners to support the Pollinator Pathways project. Gardeners also will be available to offer planting advice.
SUN 22
International Day for Biological Diversity
OSSINING
11 a.m. Teatown Lake Reservation
1600 Spring Valley Road | teatown.org
Learn about the diverse species that live in the lower Hudson Valley, how they survive in urban and suburban environments and ways to be a good neighbor to wildlife. Cost: $8 ($3 members)
SUN 22
Spring Benefit
GARRISON
4:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Celebrity judges will make their pronouncements during a Great Cake Bake-Off to support the theater’s programs. Cost: $50+
SUN 29
Putnam Culture Festival
BREWSTER
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312 | bit.ly/putnam-culture
This annual festival, organized by the Putnam County Community Engagement & Police Advisory Board, celebrates the diversity and culture of the county with music, children’s activities, local vendors and food trucks. Cost: $15
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 21
Celia Reissig
BEACON
6 p.m. Maria Lago Studio | 502 Main St.
The Beacon poet will read from her latest collection, Huellas/Traces, as well as a one-act play.
SAT 21
The Cake
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This Bekah Brunstetter play, directed by Christine Bokhour, is about a pastry chef’s reaction to a same-sex wedding in her family. Also SUN 22. Cost: $25 ($22 students, seniors)
SAT 21
Young Frankenstein
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The classic Mel Brooks comedy has been adapted for the stage. Also SUN 22. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $25 ($22 seniors, military, children 11 and younger)
TUES 24
And So I Stayed
BEACON
6 p.m. Story Screen
445 Main St.
storyscreenbeacon.com
The documentary, which examines how domestic violence survivors are treated by the legal system, follows the trial and sentencing and ongoing efforts to free Poughkeepsie resident Nikki Addimando, who killed her partner. All proceeds benefit Addimando and her children. Cost: $40
FRI 27
Silver Linings Playbook
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
desmondfishlibrary.org
Join in for an online viewing and discussion of the 2012 Oscar-nominated film starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence about mental illness and finding connection.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 21
The Pillowcase Project
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this American Red Cross workshop, students in grades 3 to 6 can learn how to prepare for an emergency with supplies that fit in a pillowcase.
SAT 21
The Lion King Jr.
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe Drive
philipstownrecreation.com
The Foot in Mouth Players will present the Disney hit. Also SUN 22.
Cost: $10 ($5 children)
FRI 27
Baby Shark Live
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza | midhudsonciviccenter.org
This immersive experience will follow Baby Shark and his friend Pinkfong on an adventure in the sea with new and classic songs. Cost: $35.50 or $42.50
TALKS AND TOURS
SUN 22
Tavern Talk and Tour
GARRISON
5 p.m. Bird & Bottle Inn
1123 Old Albany Post Road
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Cassie Ward, the Putnam History Museum director, will discuss the history of the 260-year-old inn and the surrounding area and the owners will share their experience restoring it. Cost: $55+
TUES 24
Digitally Archiving Beacon’s Oldest Church
BEACON
7 p.m. St. Joachim School Hall
51 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
Emily Murnane, a trustee of the Beacon Historical Society, will share her findings about the history of the former Dutch Reformed Church. Its new owner, Gavin Hecker, will also answer questions about development plans.
SAT 28
From Badge of Military Merit to Purple Heart
NEWBURGH
2 p.m.
Washington’s Headquarters
84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
Gen. George Washington created the award that later became the Purple Heart. Find out more about the history of the honor and celebrate those who served.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 21
Celebrating 25 Years
NEWBURGH
1 – 6 p.m. Holland Tunnel
46 Chambers St.
hollandtunnelgallery.com
This exhibit, with work by Alexandra Limpert, Bix Lye, Jacques Roch, Jan Mulder, Larry Lee Webb, Paulien Lethen and Susan Daboll, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the gallery. At 3:30 p.m., the Holland Tunnel Jazz Quartet will perform. Also SUN 22, with a potluck and music by The Return of the Down and Dirty Lounge. The exhibit continues through June 26.
MUSIC
SAT 21
Social Robot
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Mike Muller, Bayard Russell, Andrew Gilchrist and Jason Lang will play sci-fi rock outdoors at the Visitor’s Center.
SAT 21
Back to the Garden 1969
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Woodstock cover band will recreate performances from the concert.
Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 22
Irradiance
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Classical and rock violinist Daisy Jopling and Orchestra 914 will be joined by youth choirs and Ovation String. Cost: $25 to $35
SUN 22
Beacon Chamber Ensemble
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Joe Brent, Ben Russell and Jeff Fairbanks will play baroque, romantic and modern music. Proof of vaccination required. Free
MON 23
Ornettiquette
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The band, with Chris Pasin, Jeff Lederer, Michael Bisio and Harvey Sorgenwill, will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
FRI 27
Total Mass Retain
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
This Yes tribute band will play the classics. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 28
Azulado
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The jazz rock trio will perform flamenco music.
SAT 28
The Bookends
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
The band, formed in 1976 by Chris Brown and Joe Summo, will perform classic songs and original music. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
CIVIC
MON 23
Dutchess Town Hall
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5:30 p.m. American Legion
7 Spring St. | dutchessny.gov
County Executive Marc Molinaro will discuss the state of the county and take questions. The event was rescheduled from last week.
MON 23
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
1 Municipal Plaza | 845-838-5011 beaconny.gov
TUES 24
Dutchess County Redistricting Hearing
FISHKILL
7 p.m. Dutchess Community College
461 Route 9 | bit.ly/dclegislature-map
WED 25
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall
85 Main St. | 845-265-3611
coldspringny.gov
The meeting, which will also take place by Zoom, will include a presentation by the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail.
WED 25
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | gufs.org
The board will discuss its response to the budget defeat.
WED 25
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall
238 Main St | 845-265-5200
philipstown.com