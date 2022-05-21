Newburgh Man Charged with Dealing Fentanyl

Task Force alleges he sold in Dutchess and other counties

A Newburgh man was arrested on Tuesday (May 17) and charged with dealing “a significant quality of fentanyl” in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties, according to the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

Following a three-month investigation, Laquan Falls, 26, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. When arrested, he was in possession of fentanyl and other illegal drugs, police said.

Falls was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Justice Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. He also faces a federal arrest warrant related to the investigation, police said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can often be lethal in small doses, the task force noted. Illegal narcotics such as heroin are often contaminated with fentanyl, which can be lethal in amounts as small as 2 milligrams.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force was assisted by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Newburgh Police and other agencies. To share information about individuals selling fentanyl or other dangerous drugs, email [email protected] or call 845-463-6040.