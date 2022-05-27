Carmel Man Sentenced in Jan. 6 Case

Receives 18 months of probation

A Carmel man was sentenced on May 18 to 18 months of probation for his role in the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, on the U.S. Capitol, an attempt to disrupt the certification of the presidential election results.

Robert Chapman was arrested in April 2021; he drew the attention of the FBI after a person with whom he interacted through an online dating service alerted agents to a remark and photo posted by someone with his name.

In the message, “Robert” wrote that “I did storm the Capitol. I made it all the way into Statuary Hall.” His potential date replied: “We are not a match.” He conceded: “I suppose not.”

As part of a plea bargain, Chapman pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing. He was ordered to pay $500 in restitution for damages to the Capitol and $752 in fines.

Earlier this month, two men from Mahopac were sentenced for their roles in the attack. One received 42 days in jail, three months of home confinement and three years of probation, and the other received 36 months of probation.

Defendants from Beacon, Newburgh, Pawling and Kent await trial.