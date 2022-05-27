Groups Offer ‘Summer Pass’

Includes tickets to HVSF show

Four arts organizations, including the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, have joined forces to create a summer arts pass.

The pass, which sells for $148 and will be available through June 20, includes two tickets to a weeknight HVSF performance in Garrison; two tickets to a concert of choice at the Caramoor Center for the Arts in Katonah; two tickets to three historic sites at Historic Hudson Valley in Westchester County; and four tickets to a screening of choice at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. See hvshakespeare.org/offers.