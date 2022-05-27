Local Groups Receive Grants

State funding distributed to nonprofits

The state parks department on May 19 announced $900,000 in grants to 27 organizations.

The recipients, which must raise 10 percent of the grant amount to receive it, included the Bannerman Castle Trust, which was awarded $100,000 to hire a development officer, and the Little Stony Point Citizens Association, which was given $16,200 to hire a community outreach coordinator.

In addition, the state Department of Environmental Conservation last month announced $3.375 million in conservation grants for 51 nonprofit land trusts.

Organizations in the Mid-Hudson region received $744,000, including $68,000 to the Hudson Highlands Land Trust; $21,375 to the Putnam County Land Trust; and $13,500 to the Dutchess Land Conservancy.