Deadline is June 10

The Garrison School is accepting applications for a state-funded pre-kindergarten program that will debut during the 2022-23 school year.

The program is open to children residing within the district who will turn 4 by Dec. 1.

An application form is available at gufs.org. The deadline is noon on June 10. A maximum of 18 students will be accepted; if more than 18 applications are received, a lottery will be held, the district said.