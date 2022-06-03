Cold Spring Halts Flag Displays

Also, village creates short-term rental committee
The members of the Cold Spring Village Board on Wednesday (June 1) voted unanimously to stop accepting requests to display flags on village-owned property, including Village Hall.
The village attorney, John Furst, advised the board to adopt the policy. He will now draft a regulation that will allow only the U.S., New York State and POW/MIA flags to be displayed.
The Cold Spring board earlier this year approved requests for Ukrainian and LGBTQ Pride flags to be displayed at locations such as Village Hall and parks.
“We didn’t think through the Pandora’s box that was being opened,” said Mayor Kathleen Foley. “You get into that sticky area where you are acting as arbitrator of free speech.”
The Ukrainian flag was removed from Village Hall a few weeks ago. Pride flags will remain on display through June, Foley said.
“Our facilities are places where the public comes for services,” Foley said. “I don’t want anyone to have to walk under a symbol that they aren’t comfortable with or that makes them feel unwelcome.”
The Philipstown Town Board on May 25 adopted a similar six-month moratorium, with the temporary exception of an LGBTQ flag that is flying in June and a Ukrainian flag in a window, while it considers a policy.
STR committee
At the same meeting, the board appointed seven members of a newly formed ad hoc committee to provide recommendations on short-term-rental regulations.
Last month the board proposed a number of changes to an STR law adopted in 2021, including allowing rentals only if the owner lives on site, increasing the number of operating nights and revising fees and fines.
The mayor proposed nine people, including Branis Buslovich, Peter Farrell, John Lane, Maryanne Remy, Lara Voloto and Tom O’Quinn, each of whom operates an STR. (O’Quinn’s is located in California.) The mayor also suggested Travis Fyfe, Megan Shea and Jennifer Zwarich, the only non-STR operators among the 15 people who applied.
Trustees Eliza Starbuck, Cathryn Fadde and Laura Bozzi suggested reducing the size of the committee. “Nine can be a lot; even scheduling is tough,” Bozzi said, while Starbuck suggested the committee had too many STR operators.
Starbuck suggested that because Lane had already provided extensive input on STRs, he didn’t need to be on the committee. Farrell also has been substantially involved in discussions about the law.
“You raise a good point; we’ve had a lot of good feedback from them,” Foley said. “This is an opportunity for fresh voices, creative approaches.”
“I’m a little agnostic as to the number” of members, said Trustee Tweeps Phillips Woods. “This is probably the best balance we’re going to get. Being an STR operator doesn’t mean you won’t be reasonable and balanced in your thinking.”
The board agreed to limit the committee to seven members, and to not include Lane and Farrell.
“I’d like more time to think about the chair; having a strong chair is important,” Foley said, adding she would make a recommendation at next week’s meeting.
In other business, the board continued discussions on the village parking plan, which was adopted last year by the previous administration but not implemented. The current board has agreed that the residential permit program, covering 11 streets north of the Metro-North tracks, will go into effect first, as early as this summer, followed by paid parking on Main Street.
|
Click to hear this post.
I am bewildered and extremely disappointed that the mayor and Village Board are adopting a policy of cowardice that expressly communicates to members of historically oppressed groups that the village they live in and spend their money in, does not, actually, have their backs.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently affirmed in Shurtleff v. Boston that governmental speech is not subject to scrutiny under the Free Speech Act (citing Pleasant Grove City v. Sunnum), and that “[t]he government must be able to decide what to say and what not to say when it states an opinion, speaks for the community, formulates policies, or implements programs.”
In other words, Cold Spring should be able to support its LGBTQ residents, as well victims of a horrific genocidal war, by displaying the Pride flag and the Ukrainian flag, respectively, on village property without needlessly worrying about its role as an “arbitrator of free speech.”
The mayor and Village Board should not, moreover, be worried about having people “walk under a symbol that they aren’t comfortable with or that makes them feel unwelcome,” since New York State law (S.4615A/A.5402A) expressly prohibits the display of hate symbols on village property. The residents of Cold Spring should be able to expect that its political leadership take pride in supporting the individual liberties that the U.S. flag (which would be allowed) purportedly represent, rather than give in to antiquated bigotry that would suppress such expression. If not, then the village deserves new leadership.
The Village of Cold Spring recently decided against flying any flags on village-owned property after this June to avoid problematic groups requesting that their flags be flown.
I fully believe that the village wants to fly the Pride flag and applaud the initial decision to put them up and the efforts of those who made it happen. However, I am deeply troubled by the logic being applied to the ultimate decision to halt flags beyond the American, New York State and POW flags after this year. It sets a precedent for other towns around the county that will inevitably be asked to consider these requests, and is pandering to bigots by creating some kind of equivalency between Pride flags and other flags.
I am aware that the hesitation might be around having to allow Thin Blue Line, Confederate and other such flags, which could legitimately be problematic. However, many other municipalities have figured out this conundrum without reservation; all it takes is the fortitude to explain that these symbols are not the same.
If someone feels uncomfortable walking under a Pride flag, they’re a bigot. If someone feels uncomfortable walking under a Blue Lives Matter/Thin Blue Line flag that is because they are wrestling with the fact that it’s a flag used by Nazis in white supremacist marches and created expressly to counter and dismiss the Black Lives Matter movement. Period. And the Confederate flag isn’t an issue at all because there is already a state ban on hate symbols being displayed in municipal spaces.
Cold Spring is the most progressive government in Putnam County. I urge the local government to set an example and not give in to the fears of a handful of bigoted people seeking to create a false equivalency in an effort to once again silence the LGBTQ+ community.
McDermott is the founder of Putnam Pride.