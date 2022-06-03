Letter: Pride Month

Since the first anniversary of 1969’s Stonewall riots, through President Clinton’s 1999 White House declaration, the month of June has long been considered National Pride Month, acknowledging our country’s vast and dynamic LGBTQIA+ communities, and honoring the important leaders and organizers who fought for the establishment and advancement of equality nationwide.

This June, Cold Spring and Philipstown will continue that tradition by celebrating our queer neighbors, workers and visitors through the month-long display of Progress Pride flags at Town Hall, Village Hall, McConville Park and the bandstand.

Four local businesses have generously donated the flags at no cost to the village or town: Amanda Amadei of Amadei Yoga, designer Charles Burleigh, Anthony Lise of Lise Law & Mediation and Michael Siebert of Houlihan Lawrence.

We would like to thank the town and village boards for their continued commitment to make sure everyone feels welcome in Cold Spring and Philipstown. Our hope is that the flags remain in use for years to come.

Sean Conway, Cold Spring

Teddy Nagel, Garrison