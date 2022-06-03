Maloney Proposes $34 Million in Projects

Submits 15 proposals for federal funding

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat whose House district includes Philipstown and Beacon, announced on Tuesday (May 31) that he had submitted 15 local projects that would cost more than $34 million to the House Appropriations Committee for funding in the 2022-23 federal budget.

His proposals include $2 million to renovate the Beacon Health Center and add an urgent care center; $5 million for Newburgh piers for the Beacon ferry and cruise ships; $500,000 for a study of cross-river transportation, including the feasibility of a light rail line between the Beacon Metro-North station and New York Stewart International Airport; $3.6 million to install a main and construct a water treatment plant in Putnam Valley; and $1.6 million to complete the renovation of the entrance to Storm King Park.