Nominations Welcome for ‘Serino Superstars’

Senator wants to honor middle-school students

State Sen. Sue Serino, who district includes Philipstown and Beacon, would like to recognize middle-school students at Haldane, Garrison, Rombout in Beacon and other schools who demonstrate “extraordinary kindness toward their peers and are leaders both inside and outside of the classroom.”

“Since launching this initiative, I have been blown away by the leadership that local students are demonstrating in their classrooms,” she said in a statement. “With approximately 20 percent of students ages 12 to 18 reporting they experienced bullying in their school, we should never underestimate the power of kindness and the difference it can make in someone’s life.

“I invite our local educators and community to nominate a local middle school student and share how they stand out due to their positive actions.”

For information, visit nysenate.gov. The deadline is June 13.