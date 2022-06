What’s your summer grilling strategy?



I grill with gas, a nice sirloin, olive oil. Cooked medium, finished with butter and sage, while sipping a Pilsner. ~Tibor Antal, Beacon



Grilled peaches are my favorite. Also tomatoes, vegetables, whole fish, chicken — with a glass of French rose. ~Jane Beller, Cold Spring



I’m vegetarian. I love grilling celery root in foil, also radicchio, using a wood fire or charcoal, and with a Narraganset. ~Michael Hardman, Cold Spring