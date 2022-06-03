Start Reading Now

June book club selections

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)

MON 13, 3:15 P.M.

Witches of Brooklyn, by Sophie Escabasse

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Helen Savoit Book Club

TUES 14, 1:30 P.M.

The Paper Palace, by Miranda Cowley Heller

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Email [email protected]

Reading With Writers

WED 22, 7 P.M.

The Last Love Song: A Biography of Joan Didion, by Tracy Daugherty

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Beacon Book Club

THU 23, 7:30 p.m.

These Tangled Vines, by Julianne MacLean

Location varies.

Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 27, 7 P.M.

How Beautiful We Were, by Imbolo Mbue

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.