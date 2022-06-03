Start Reading Now

June book club selections
Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)
MON 13, 3:15 P.M.
Witches of Brooklyn, by Sophie Escabasse
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Helen Savoit Book Club
TUES 14, 1:30 P.M.
The Paper Palace, by Miranda Cowley Heller
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Email [email protected]
Reading With Writers
WED 22, 7 P.M.
The Last Love Song: A Biography of Joan Didion, by Tracy Daugherty
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)
Register at splitrockbks.com.
Beacon Book Club
THU 23, 7:30 p.m.
These Tangled Vines, by Julianne MacLean
Location varies.
Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 27, 7 P.M.
How Beautiful We Were, by Imbolo Mbue
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.